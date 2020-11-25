Norfolk coronavirus infection rates fall further

Published: 7:29 PM November 25, 2020

South Norfolk has seen a fall in its infection rate. - Credit: Archant

Norfolk's coronavirus infection rates have continued to show signs of decline, with all but one area seeing fall in cases in the last seven days.

In South Norfolk, the county's worst hit place, infection rates have fallen from an all time high of 225 cases per 100,000 people to 143.4 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to November 21, according to the latest Public Health England data.

It comes the day before the government will announce which tier the county will be put in following the end of the second lockdown on December 2.

Norfolk MPs have called for the county to be treated separately from nearby counties.

With the exception of North Norfolk, every part of Norfolk and Waveney has seen a fall in the number of cases and rate of infection in comparison to the seven days to November 14.

Breckland reported a 40pc drop in the number of new cases to become the area with the lowest infection rate with 77.2 cases per 100,000 people.

There are further encouraging signs in Broadland, which saw case numbers rise following an outbreak at Cranswick Country Food Farms factory in October.

Broadland's infection rate is currently 87.2 cases per 100,000 people , down from 147.6 cases in the seven days to November 14.

Cases have also fallen significantly in Great Yarmouth, from 182.2 cases to 104.7 cases, after 104 new cases in the seven day period.

Norwich reported 192 new cases up to November 21, down from 205 the week before. The city's infection rate has fallen to 136.6 cases per 100,000.

King's Lynn and West Norfolk and Norwich also saw further decreases, after 196 new cases in the latest seven day period, two less than the week before. Its infection rate is now 129.5 cases per 100,000 people.

North Norfolk was the only area to see an increase, but remains considerably lower than other areas. Due to 34 cases on November 21, its infection rate rose from 64.9 cases to 89.7 cases per 100,000.

Altogether there were 1,010 new cases across Norfolk in the latest seven day period, with 236 recorded on November 16.

In the seven days to November 14 there were 1,345 new cases.

The national rate of infection for the seven days ending November 21 stands at 208.7.