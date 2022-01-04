Interactive map reveals the Norfolk postcodes with the highest Covid rates
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
New data has revealed the Norfolk neighbourhoods with the highest Covid rates — with the most infections reported in Sprowston and Hellesdon.
Government figures for the week up to December 29, 2021, have broken down postcodes into areas known as Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs), which each have a population of around 8,000.
Sprowston East reported the highest number of cases, with 2,295 per 100,000, while the second highest was in Hellesdon South East which saw 2,261 cases per 100,000.
These two were followed by Hethersett, which had 2,056 cases per 100,000 people.
North Norfolk saw the lowest number of cases with most areas reporting fewer than 100 infections per 100,000 people.
Over the seven days leading up to January 3, 2022, the UK saw 173,261 new cases of the virus.
The below scatter chart shows the case rate from the latest week compared to the previous week, with areas above the diagonal line seeing an increase in case rates during the most recent week.
