Search

Advanced search

Norfolk sets up own contact tracing scheme after problems with national one

PUBLISHED: 09:09 04 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:40 04 September 2020

Just over half of contacts from Banham Poultry workers have been tracked, leading to criticism of the national test and trace system. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Just over half of contacts from Banham Poultry workers have been tracked, leading to criticism of the national test and trace system. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Norfolk is launching its own version of the test-and-trace programme, after the coronavirus outbreak at Banham Poultry exposed shortcomings in the national scheme.

As cases spread among poultry workers at the meat factory in Attleborough from August 21, local public health officials were left relying on the national contact tracing programme to find people who had spent time with the 104 infected workers.

But as of Tuesday only half of those contacts had been traced.

It comes as the national tracing system sunk to its worst performance ever, reaching just 70pc of contacts.

By contrast, local systems set up by other councils are reaching 97pc of people.

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman described the national system as having “real issues” and said councils should be put in charge.

Norfolk County Council has now posted several job adverts on LinkedIn for the scheme.

The NHS test and trace system has not reached almost a third of people. Picture: PA/Danny LawsonThe NHS test and trace system has not reached almost a third of people. Picture: PA/Danny Lawson

The job adverts read: “As part of our Local Outbreak Control Strategic Plan, we are opening a new service focused on protecting the health of people of Norfolk to prevent the spread of Covid-19 through early identification of outbreaks and containing and suppressing the spread of outbreaks through proactive management.

It adds: “You will track daily and weekly progress for the team against target goals including cases contacted successfully, contacts tracked and referred, the handoff to others where contact cannot be made, and patients and contacts referred to social support systems.”

Job adverts include contact tracers, public health officials and project managers.

Baroness Dido Harding, executive chairwoman of NHS Test and Trace, during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). Photograph: PA.Baroness Dido Harding, executive chairwoman of NHS Test and Trace, during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). Photograph: PA.

See also: Essex contact tracers help Norfolk with Banham Poultry outbreak

You may also want to watch:

In hotspot areas, councils have already set up their own systems which perform better than the national one, according to NHS data.

For cases handled by local health protection teams, 97.3pc of contacts were reached and asked to self-isolate in the week to August 26.

By contrast, for those cases handled either online or by call centres, 59.8pc of close contacts have been reached and asked to self-isolate.

Baroness Dido Harding, interim chairwoman of the new National Institute for Health Protection (NIHP), defended the Test and Trace programme.

She told BBC Radio 4’s PM programme: “We offer more people tests than any other European country and we reach 80% of all contacts who we have information for.”

•Volunteers help with Banham outbreak

Meanwhile, an email from Voluntary Norfolk this week said they needed people to work in Great Yarmouth, Norwich, Attleborough, Thetford and Dereham to help with the Banham outbreak.

It said: “We are urgently looking for volunteers that are willing to work alongside Public Health staff at local incident response centres.

“The volunteers will work in pairs and go house to house in affected areas or attend specific addresses in order to distribute information leaflets and/or home test kits.

“They may also be required to collect completed test kits later in the day and return them to the incident response center and/or book appointments at local Covid-19 testing centers.”

They said PPE would be provided.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Related articles

Most Read

9 of the prettiest villages you should visit in Norfolk

Thornham, one of the prettiest villages in Norfolk Picture: Chris Bishop

Gridlock on coast road as travellers leave Hunstanton

Police and caravans during the incident on the A149 at Snettisham Picture: Submitted

Owning a wood burner: how will the new government regulations affect you?

A new wood burner can make a cosy addition to your living room. Picture: Getty Images

Conservative MP’s husband abused ‘fat’ Boris and public health ‘fascists’

Chloe Smith and Sandy McFadzean pictured after they announced their engagement in 2013. Photo: Bill Smith

Two buses trapped after poorly parked car blocks road

A poorly parked car has left buses unable to serve Aylsham. Photo: Sanders Coaches

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man in hospital after Broads bridge scrapes off scalp

Hemsby lifeboat travelled to the Broads to administer first aid to a man whose scalp had been badly scraped by Ludham Bridge. Photo: Daniel Hurd

Jeremy Corbyn dines in seaside restaurant on Norfolk holiday

Jeremy Corbyn dined at the Coast Pizza and Gyro restaurant in Gorleston, with owner Kiki Kikis on the far right. Picture: Coast Pizza

New car park opens at ‘one of north Norfolk’s loveliest beaches’

A new car park has opened up at Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Conservative MP’s husband calls coronavirus a ‘mental illness’ as he joins anti-vaxx march

The EDP is calling on Norwich North MP Chloe Smith to strongly condemn her husband Sandy McFadzean's views about covonavirus Photo: Bob Hobbs

Coronavirus ‘R’ rate rises closer to 1 in east of England

The coronavirus R rate has risen closer to 1 in the east of England. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus cases up in Breckland, Great Yarmouth, Norwich and South Norfolk after Banham Poultry outbreak

104 workers at Banham Poultry have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Conservative MP’s husband abused ‘fat’ Boris and public health ‘fascists’

Chloe Smith and Sandy McFadzean pictured after they announced their engagement in 2013. Photo: Bill Smith

New Norwich delivery company gives 100pc of food bill to restaurants

Norwich Urban Collective has been set up to make it fairer for restaurants with 100pc of the food bill going to them and the only charge is the delivery fee which goes to rider. Maryanne Moles, Adam Burt, Joel Rial and Samantha Woodhouse (L-R) Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

City on the verge of completing Gibson loan switch

Ben Gibson is on the verge of signing for Norwich City on loan. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire

Corrie’s mum ‘trying to keep sensible head on’ following discovery of bones in Sudbury

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, says she is trying to keep a