News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Covid rates tumble across Norfolk as lockdown easing mooted

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 7:16 AM February 15, 2021    Updated: 8:14 AM February 15, 2021
A negative Covid-19 test result. Picture: Ian Burt

Covid-19 cases are dropping across Norfolk and Waveney, following a similar trend across England. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Coronavirus rates are tumbling across the region – with figures almost half what they were a week ago in some areas.

In the week leading up to February 2, Norfolk was slightly above the England average for the number of Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people.

But new figures for the following seven-day period show the county is now back to being below average – two Norfolk areas are now comfortably under 100 cases per 100,000, and are almost half what they were a week ago.

It comes as hopes rise that the end of lockdown might be nearing, after Boris Johnson said he was "optimistic" he would be able to set out plans for a "cautious" easing of lockdown restrictions later this month.

In the seven days leading up to February 9, the Norfolk-wide average number of cases stood at 142.4, compared to 167.5 across England.

North Norfolk (75.4) and South Norfolk (80.9) are the areas helping to push the average down, with the latter now at less than half what it was a week earlier (169.6).

Great Yarmouth (167.1), King's Lynn and West Norfolk (198.2) and Norwich (204.2) remain the areas with the highest case rate numbers in the county, but they too are seeing a rapid decrease in the number of positive tests.

Breckland (145) and Broadland (110.1) are down by almost half, while East Suffolk (88.6) and Mid Suffolk (60.6) have even lower case rate numbers.

Most Read

  1. 1 Drivers capture 'beautiful' icicle tree in village
  2. 2 Couple say farewell to town's landmark bistro after 40 years of service
  3. 3 Hungry bird of prey spotted tucking into goat near Norwich
  1. 4 Heaven and Hell: Susie Fowler-Watt and Alex Dunlop
  2. 5 'Much loved' Lowestoft firefighter dies after night shift
  3. 6 'Spectacular' country estate in Norfolk sold
  4. 7 Retro American style campsite announced for Norfolk this summer
  5. 8 Police operation sees officers swoop on city centre street
  6. 9 Man driving while disqualified has car seized and drugs confiscated
  7. 10 Man caught doing 73mph in a 40mph zone near hospital

All these local authorities are now reporting figures are down to pre-Christmas levels, with Norfolk back down to a rate last seen on December 13.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A screenshot from the video which contributed to Norwich bar Bedfords' licence review.

Video

Watch: The Covid breach that landed city bar with review

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Work on the new Aldi store on Hall Road almost completed. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Shopper frustrated by 'contradictory' parking charge letter

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
File photo of a bearded vulture in flight. Image: Luca Casale/Creative Commons licence

Bearded vulture spotted over Norfolk

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
Chief Inspector of Great Yarmouth Police said the force will come down hard on the suspects involved

House party of 16 among 88 new fines for Covid breaches

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus