Most of Norfolk sees Covid cases half in a week

Published: 6:08 PM March 7, 2021

Public Health England figures show big falls of over 50pc in positive Covid tests in five of the seven authority areas in Norfolk. - Credit: PA

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases have halved week-on-week across most of Norfolk, the latest data has revealed.

Public Health England figures show big falls of over 50pc in positive Covid tests in five of the seven authority areas in the county.

In the remaining two areas, Norwich and King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, cases fell by almost a third.

The figures for the seven days up to March 2 reveal all the local authorities in Norfolk at their lowest rate since early October.

North Norfolk saw the biggest fall of 71pc from 45.8 cases per 100,000 people in the week up to February 23 to 13.4 in the seven days to March 2.

The area saw just 14 positive tests in total putting it in the bottom five authorities in the UK for infection rates.

South Norfolk saw a 69pc fall in cases to 19.2 per 100,000, compared with 62.5 in the previous seven days, while Great Yarmouth saw rates tumble by 58pc from 106.7, the highest in Norfolk the previous week, to 45.3 per 100,000.

Breckland and Broadland both also saw rates more than half, down 50pc to 50.7 per 100,000 and 52pc to 26 respectively.

Norwich recorded cases down by 32pc from 64.7 to 44.1 per 100,000, while in King’s Lynn and West Norfolk they were down 30pc to 66.1.

In Mid Suffolk the figures fell from 37.5 to 24.2 per 100,000, while in East Suffolk they were down from 48.9 to 36.9.

It comes as a further 90 people who tested positive for coronavirus died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 84,366, NHS England said on Sunday.

Patients were aged between 34 and 97. All except three, aged between 54 and 87, had known underlying health conditions.

The deaths were between January 17 and March 6, with the majority being on or after March 3.

More than 19.6 million Covid-19 vaccinations took place in England up to March 6, according to provisional data, including first and second doses, which is a rise of 405,306 on the previous day's figures.

The NHS England data shows a total of 2,323,818 jabs were given to people in this region between December 8 and March 6, including 2,228,794 first doses and 95,024 second doses.