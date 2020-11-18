Search

Advanced search

Lockdown yet to bring fall in cases and could’ve made things worse, says expert

PUBLISHED: 11:24 18 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:49 18 November 2020

Norwich Market during the second lockdown in November. Credit: Sonya Duncan

Norwich Market during the second lockdown in November. Credit: Sonya Duncan

(C) Archant 2020

At the midway point of the second lockdown the number of people dying with coronavirus in Norfolk hospitals is rising and the infection rate is still surging.

Public Health England data shows 1,349 new cases were recorded last week in the county – a rise of 45pc.

In the week before lockdown was introduced, the infection rate was around 100 positive cases for every 100,000 people in Norfolk.

It is now 144, meaning that new people were becoming infected around the time lockdown began.

In Suffolk, new cases also rocketed last week by a third, with 702 fresh infections.

There is usually a two-week delay in new infections feeding through into the figures, so it is too early to tell if this second lockdown will work.

But Professor Paul Hunter, a virologist at the University of East Anglia, said the recent surge in cases could be down to the introduction of lockdown.

You may also want to watch:

“I have spent much of the past few days trying to understand what has been going on and I think the tier system seemed to be working, because case rate increases had pretty much slowed down,” he said.

“We had the introduction of lockdown and about a week and a half later, we are seeing a surge in new hospitalisations.

“The view is that the surge was because people had a last hurrah before lockdown and I think that is probably a reasonable conclusion to draw.

“Most of the impact of the lockdown is now going to be reversing the increase in infection rates that lockdown brought.”

However, he said when lockdown was introduced it was the right decision.

“Had I been an advisor to the government on October 31, I don’t think I’d have been recommending that we didn’t have a national lockdown,” he added.

Four deaths were reported at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Tuesday November 17. The trust says all four – three women and a man – had underlying health conditions.

The last time Covid deaths were as high in the county was on May 8, when eight people died.

The number of beds occupied by coronavirus patients across Norfolk’s three emergency hospitals is also increasing, with the most recent data showing more than 100 beds occupied in on November 10, numbers not seen since May 22.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Related articles

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich couple who duped students out of £220,000 ordered to pay back less than £5,000

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope

Driver seriously hurt after lorry overturns on NDR

Overturned lorry on the NDR Salhouse Rd roundabout. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Probe into ‘lockdown party’ as restaurant and bar alleged to have defied rules

Diamonds, in Upper St Giles in Norwich, is being investigated over an alleged lockdown breach. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Lockdown yet to bring fall in cases and could’ve made things worse, says expert

Norwich Market during the second lockdown in November. Credit: Sonya Duncan

Almost 600 extra Covid cases recorded in Norfolk and Suffolk by mistake

The Test and Trace system was using the wrong addresses to record some positive coronavirus cases. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fifth Norfolk school closes to all pupils after coronavirus cases

St Mary and St Peter Catholic Primary School in Gorleston. Pic: Google Street View.

Five more patients with coronavirus die in Norfolk hospitals

Five more patients with Covid-19 have died in Norfolk hospitals. Picture: Brittany Woodman/Sonya Duncan

Have you seen Darren Ding? Police appeal to trace wanted man

Darren Ding from Norwich is wanted by police after he failed to appear in court Picture: Norfolk Police