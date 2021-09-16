Case rates in Norfolk fall, but 101 with Covid being treated in hospital

Published: 12:15 PM September 16, 2021

Coronavirus case rates in Norfolk have dropped slightly, but more than 100 people who have tested positive for Covid-19 are being treated in the county's hospitals.

New statistics from Public Health England show that, in the seven days leading to Friday, September 10, Norfolk had 268.4 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

That compared to 274.3 per 100,000 over the previous seven days and is below the East of England average of 282.4 and the England average of 308.3.

There were 101 patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 in hospital, as of Tuesday (September 14). Eight were in critical care.

On the previous Tuesday (September 9) there were 82 Covid-19 positive patients in hospital, 14 in critical care.

Case rates fell in four Norfolk districts, but went up in three.

In Norwich, rates were down from 304.5 per 100,000 to 249, a drop of 18.2pc.

Broadland saw an 18.9pc fall, from 305.5 to 247.9, South Norfolk was down 4.3pc from 259.3 to 248.1 and North Norfolk fell from 197.8 to 177.8 - a drop of just over 10pc.

However, Great Yarmouth, where rates are highest in Norfolk, saw an increase of just over 21pc, from 320.6 per 100,000 to 389.1.

Breckland went up from 257.7 per 100,000 to 300.2 (16.5pc) and King's Lynn and West Norfolk increased 2.4pc from 271.1 to 277.7.

The total number of people tested for Covid-19 in the seven days up to Thursday, September 9 fell by about 6pc, from 35,566 to 33,473.

In terms of outbreaks - defined as two or more linked cases - numbers fell from 109 a week ago to 85. Twelve were in schools or colleges.

Norfolk County Council leader Andrew Proctor. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

After prime minister Boris Johnson announced the winter plans for managing coronavirus earlier this week, Norfolk County Council leader Andrew Proctor said: "I continue to urge people to follow the hands, face, space advice, to take lateral flow tests twice a week, to keep buildings well ventilated and wear masks where appropriate. Please follow self-isolation advice, if you do test positive.

"We want to ensure we can both respond to the virus and recover from it by keeping our economy open and hopefully avoid any further lockdowns."