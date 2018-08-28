Norfolk care home to entertain community with open day

The team that help run Hethersett Hall Care Home in Norwich. Picture: Hethersett Hall Archant

A care home in Heathersett is welcoming the community for an afternoon of live music and refreshments.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hethersett Hall Care Home in Norwich will be opening their doors to give locals the chance to meet the team, take a tour of the home and be entertained by singers, Splash Duo for an afternoon of live music.

Kerry Tidd, general manager at Hethersett Hall says: “I’m excited about welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our open day for what will no doubt be both a fun and relaxing event.

“It’s a great time to visit the home and ask questions, but also just to enjoy some delightful entertainment in a homely and friendly setting.”

The home is ran by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals.

The event will take place between 1-5pm on January 19.