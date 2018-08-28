Video

This cafe is one of the first places in Norfolk to sell drinks with CBD (cannabidiol) - will you be trying them?

Eva Hewitt, who works at That Cafe in Norwich serving a cup of CBD hemp tea. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

A cafe owner in Norfolk has made his business one of the first in the region to put CBD in drinks.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Just one year after opening, a café in Norwich city centre has made the bold decision to introduce a range of drinks featuring CBD (cannabidiol). Following the stringent guidelines laid out by Norfolk Trading Standards, this week That Café, on St Augustine’s Street, started offering customers a choice of CBD tea, coffees and other drinks topped up with Sativa L CBD Oil.

For owner Chris Featherby the decision to take this leap, becoming one of the first cafes in the city, if not the county to put CBD beverages on the menu, is a personal one.

“I tried these products out on my mum,” business owner said. “She works at the café and she has MS. Her previous job was getting too much for her and this new cafe was a good way of getting her out of there. She has personally always had success with CBD and I’ve put it into things like butter for her. She’s in a lot of pain so we were trying to find remedies apart from the opiates prescribed to her by a doctor. More and more CBD is being talked about on TV and we could be one of the first in Norwich to start to retail it this way.”

Chris is very clear not to promote the anecdotal benefits of CBD to customers (you can look these up for yourself) and will only administer the maximum dosage of 24mg, in line with Trading Standards rules.

Tea, Coffee and Hot Chocolate with a little extra at That Cafe in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury Tea, Coffee and Hot Chocolate with a little extra at That Cafe in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

“I’ve had really excellent advice from Trading Standards,” Chris continues. “I can’t tell customers what CBD will or won’t do for them, but one of the things I will say is I read it can help with sleep, so I don’t recommend customers drive after having it.”

So what’s on offer?

Currently the range, sitting alongside the café’s regular drinks and selection of cakes (brownies – non CBD - are a speciality) includes a hemp tea, with less than 0.2% THC (the psychoactive component of cannabis) per cup.

“Then we’ve got a CBD oil and we dispense 24mg per drink. The oil blends into whichever drink they’re having.”

That Cafe on St Augustines Street in Norwich who now sell hot beverages with cannabis oil. Picture: Neil Didsbury That Cafe on St Augustines Street in Norwich who now sell hot beverages with cannabis oil. Picture: Neil Didsbury

And what does the CBD oil taste like?

“The tea has quite an earthy taste, but we have lots of different syrups so if you want it to taste different you can do that. The rest of the drinks, because 24mg is only four drops of oil, you won’t detect it in a cappuccino, latte or flat white.

Chris says potentially, if demand increases, they may put CBD oil in some of the baked goods too.

If you want to try it yourself, That Café is open from 7.30am to 3.30pm Tuesday to Friday and weekend open times vary.