Bakery offering bread to redundant hospitality workers

PUBLISHED: 12:03 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:04 23 March 2020

Owner of Bread Source, Steve Winter, and General Manager, Isabel Brentnall, outside their Bread Source store on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Owner of Bread Source, Steve Winter, and General Manager, Isabel Brentnall, outside their Bread Source store on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

A Norfolk bakery is offering bread to those who need it most during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bread Source, which has shops in Norwich and Alysham, has launched an initiative called The Bread Source National Loaf Scheme which aims to help the most in need access fresh bread during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: ArchantBread Source, which has shops in Norwich and Alysham, has launched an initiative called The Bread Source National Loaf Scheme which aims to help the most in need access fresh bread during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Archant

Bread Source, which has shops in Norwich and Aylsham, has launched The Bread Source National Loaf Scheme which aims to help the most in need access fresh bread during the coronavirus outbreak.

On Wednesday, March 25, the bakery will distribute 100 loaves between each of its shops which will be free to hospitality workers who have recently lost their jobs.

The loaves will be provided on a “no questions asked” basis.

The scheme will also be made available to NHS and social care staff through a 24-hour ‘contactless’ pick up point at its bakery unit in Marriot Close, Norwich.

In a message posted on its website, the bakery said: “We will look to roll out the Bread Source National Loaf Scheme to all those facing hardship and isolation for £1 a loaf.

“Steve and the team are baking these loaves in their free time, and going forwards, are looking to work with other bakeries and suppliers to roll this out across East Anglia and the UK.”

