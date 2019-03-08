'Mystery hero saved my life' - nurse thanks donor who gave her a kidney

Two years ago, Sam Mosedale's quality of life was in the balance, as she waited for a make-or-break kidney transplant.

Today, the 43-year-old nurse is fighting fit - and has a mystery hero on her mind.

For she owes her freedom of living to the organ donor in his 50s whose kidney now keeps her alive. And she thinks about him every day.

She said: "It is not just my life he has changed, but several other people's. It is such an amazing gift to give and gives someone a second chance."

In January 2017 Ms Mosedale, who works for the integrated discharge team at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH), became seriously ill and was diagnosed with glomerulonephritis, a condition that had caused her kidneys to fail.

Nine months later, on September 9, 2017, Ms Mosedale received a kidney transplant at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge from a man in his 50s who was on the organ donor register.

Now, almost two years on from her operation, Ms Mosedale has publicly thanked the donor and his family.

Ms Mosedale said prior to her operation she was receiving dialysis three times a week, adding: "It has improved my quality of life so much and I am not limited to drinking 500ml of fluid a day anymore.

"I still get fatigued sometimes, but it is nothing like it used to be and I was able to take my daughter to Disneyland Paris last year.

"The staff at NNUH and Addenbrooke's have been brilliant and the care has been second to none. My team has been brilliant and they were really great on Langley ward and the staff on the Jack Pryor Unit were fantastic."

Next year, the law around organ donation is changing from an opt-in organ donor register to an opt-out register.

The changes mean every adult will be considered as having agreed to donate their own organs when they die unless they record a decision not to.

Ahead of the changes NHS Blood and Transplant is encouraging families to talk about organ donation as even after the changes in law families will still be approached before donations go ahead.

Visit NHS Organ Donor Register www.organdonation.nhs.uk