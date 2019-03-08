Search

Advanced search

Busy August for hospital sees surgery waiting list swell beyond 42,000 mark

PUBLISHED: 16:50 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:50 27 September 2019

File photo of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. A man told a court his 'lady-friend' had been there for 2 months. Photo: Nick Butcher

File photo of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. A man told a court his 'lady-friend' had been there for 2 months. Photo: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

The knock-on effect of growing strain on the emergency department at the region's busiest hospital has seen the number of people waiting for non-urgent surgery swell to beyond 42,000.

In August, the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital experienced a larger-than-anticipated spike in patients attending A&E, prompting a ripple effect elsewhere in the hospital. The month has now seen the hospital's beds reach 94.6pc occupancy, with some 13,000 people making use of the emergency department at the hospital in August.

And bosses say that while they anticipated a three percent growth on the previous month, this figure turned out to be twice the increase expected.

Chris Cobb, chief operating officer at the hopsital, said: "August was an exceptionally challenging month. We had planned for a three percent growth, but what we actually saw was a six percent increase, which was a real concern.

"This was a huge challenge for our staff."

Mr Cobb added that he was also concerned about the number of people waiting for elective surgery procedures, which is in the tens of thousands.

You may also want to watch:

He said: "An area that is worrying is that the waiting list has gone up to more than 42,000 for elective operations." He said they had hoped it would be around 3,000 operations fewer.

He said that with pressures on the front door growing and resulting in increasing numbers of beds being occupied, this had a knock on effect on the amount of non-urgent procedures being carried out.

Mr Cobb added that he felt the hospital also needed to be better on its ambulance hand-overs,

He added: "We are running at 94.6pc bed occupancy, while last August this figure was 89pc."

The growing demand for the hospital's services, particularly in the emergency department, has been a recurring theme for the Colney site.

However, it has been dealt a boost with the award of planning permission to build a £14m new ward extension, which will see the hospital able to add an extra 70 beds to its roster.

Meanwhile, chief executive Mark Davies, who is soon to step down from his role, said he had "huge mixed feelings" over his departure.

He said: "I do feel I have had a good innings and am excited about my next challenge."

Most Read

Town hit by ‘devastating’ shop closures as fourth business shuts its doors

Sheringham clothing shop Never Be Famous, which is the latest in a string of High Street businesses to have closed down in the past few months. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

‘We won’t be swallowed up’: Anger at bid to make Norfolk hamlet disappear

Beckhithe village is set to lose its name and merge with a neighbouring village. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Firefighters tackling large farm building blaze

Firefighters are tackling a large farm storage building fire in Bressingham. Picture: Denise Bradley

Former airbase outbuilding set to become 300-bed accommodation centre

Nigel Finkel at the former Officers' Mess building at the former RAF Coltishall that is being converted into a residential centre. Picture: Neil Perry

Oil and gas company enters liquidation with 60 jobs at risk

Epic International in Great Yarmouth has fallen into administration. Picture: GoogleMaps

Most Read

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

Two hundred jobs to be transferred as Norwich City Council serves notice on Norse to end £6.75m contract

Eaton Park, one of the parks covered by the Norse Environmental Services contract. Pic: Brett Nunn.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

New pub landlord promises to pour the cheapest pints in town

The Lattice House, which has reverted to its original name prior to reopening Picture: Chris Bishop

Oil and gas company enters liquidation with 60 jobs at risk

Epic International in Great Yarmouth has fallen into administration. Picture: GoogleMaps

TEAM NEWS: Fahrmann set to replace Krul for depleted City at Crystal Palace

Ralf Fahrmann is in contention for a Premier League debut at Crystal Palace Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Man accused of forcing someone to swallow human bodily waste

Wayland Prison. Picture: Ian Burt

Firefighters tackling large farm building blaze

Firefighters are tackling a large farm storage building fire in Bressingham. Picture: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists