Hospital awards healthcare heros

PUBLISHED: 15:30 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:30 15 November 2019

The Neonatal Research Team won the research award on the night. Picture: NNUH

The Neonatal Research Team won the research award on the night. Picture: NNUH

A glittering awards ceremony recognised the hard work and dedication of healthcare heroes at the county's biggest hospital.

The Dilham Ward staff who won the patient choice team award at the ceremony. Picture: NNUHThe Dilham Ward staff who won the patient choice team award at the ceremony. Picture: NNUH

Almost 300 volunteers and staff from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) celebrated at the annual staff awards held at Open in Norwich last Friday.

Hosted by ITV News Anglia presenter Jonathan Willis, 29 staff and 14 teams received awards from nearly 700 nominations across the trust.

Staff at the NNUH who have dedicated 40 years to health care. Picture: NNUHStaff at the NNUH who have dedicated 40 years to health care. Picture: NNUH

Sam Higginson, NNUH chief executive, said: "It has been an honour and a privilege to meet so many worthy winners and to thank them personally for their ongoing efforts to improve patient care."

Long service awards were also handed out to 43 staff who were recognised for 25 years of service.

Staff who have dedicated 40 years of service were: Ian Cunningham, Serco asset manager, Judith Gowlett, clinical research nurse, Carol Horwood, chief cardiac physiologist, John Howard, Serco stores assistant, Erica Knights, staff nurse, Judith MacDonald, staff nurse, Stephen Moir, orthopaedic technician, Yvonne Pointer, radiographer diagnostic, Harry Seddon, unison representative, Patricia Stiff, telephonist, Andrew Symonds, Serco electrical engineering manager, Sandi Terry, sister.

NNUH staff award winners

-Partnership Award - Aylsham Discharge Suite

-Apprentice of the Year - Shana MacDonald and Eleanor Lovett

-Team of the Year Award - Endoscopy

-Ward of the Year - Cringleford Ward

-Employee of the Year - Vicki Currie

-Unsung Hero Award - Ed Aldus

-Unsung Hero - Clinical - Niall Pearcey

-Volunteer of the Year - Hugh Darrah

-Volunteer Team of the Year - Radiology team

-Leadership Award - Carrie Nolan

-Fundraising Awards - Lewis Weatherburn

-Research Award - Neonatal Research Team

-Clinical Teacher - Katy Errington

-Patient Choice - Bereavement midwife Kari Kordtomeikel

-Patient Choice Team - Dilham Ward

-Edith Cavell Award - Rachael Cocker

-Lifetime Achievement - Anne Clark, Debbie Laws and Jo Walmsley

