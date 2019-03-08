Hospital nurse who was treated for breast cancer is abseiling for charity a year on

Janet Frank, a nurse at the NNUH. Photo: NNUH NNUH

This time last year a staff nurse at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) was having treatment for breast cancer.

But this weekend Janet Frank, from Cringleford, will be tackling abseil challenge to boost the hospital charity's Boudicca Appeal, which aims to raise 800,000 for a dedicated breast cancer unit at the hospital.

She is part of a team of NNUH staff, members of the public and TV presenter Becky Jago who will abseil down The Forum in Norwich on Saturday.

Mrs Frank, 57, said: "I wanted to do the abseil because I was diagnosed with breast cancer in December 2017, when I was 56.

"It was such a shock to hear you have cancer.

"I was having my treatment at NNUH this time last year. I had treatment until October, luckily I was all right.

"I had chemotherapy, radiotherapy and surgery.

"My cancer was found on a mammogram. I want to encourage people to have regular scans - it's so important to highlight it.

"The new breast cancer unit will be brilliant."

Mrs Frank has been a nurse for 10 years and in that time has worked on Knapton, Denton and Cringleford wards.

Cringleford ward sister Claire Brown, was full of praise for her, and said: "I am very proud of Janet doing the abseil on Saturday.

"This time last year she was in the throes of having treatment for breast cancer herself.

"She is testament to recovery and she has returned with her normal professionalism.

"I hope her story will give other people hope too. It's lovely that she is giving back to the hospital."

The abseil event is being run by the N&N Hospitals Charity to help raise money for the Boudicca breast cancer unit appeal and other areas of the hospital - all of which will improve care for more patients at NNUH.

The Boudicca Appeal aims to provide same-day diagnosis service to all patients.

Anyone who wishes to sponsor Ms Frank's abseil can visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/janet-frank or to find out more about the hospital charity visit www.nnuh.org.uk or follow @NNUHCharity on Twitter to see pictures from the event on Saturday.