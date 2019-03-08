Norfolk hospital selected as new host of radiotherapy network

From left to right: Dr Tom Roques (Consultant Oncologist), Alison Vinall (Head of Radiotherapy Physics) and Mark Gilham (Head of Radiotherapy)

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) has been selected to become the new host organisation of the East of England Radiotherapy Network, one of 11 national networks for this vital cancer treatment.

The initiative is jointly headed up by the East of England Cancer Alliance and NHS England's Specialised Commissioning group. The new network will cover all of East Anglia - an area comprised of six sustainability and transformation partnerships (STPs), 19 acute hospitals and a population of approximately six million people.

The radiotherapy network will aim to make patient access to services equal, so anybody requiring treatment at any hospital providing radiotherapy services in the area will have the same experience, receive the same high quality treatment and have that treatment delivered within the same timescale.

The network will also look to increase participation in clinical trials and promote access to the latest available technology and technological advancements, as well sharing learning and experience from the world leading radiotherapy departments in East Anglia