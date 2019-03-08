Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Norfolk hospital selected as new host of radiotherapy network

PUBLISHED: 14:33 03 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:33 03 May 2019

From left to right: Dr Tom Roques (Consultant Oncologist), Alison Vinall (Head of Radiotherapy Physics) and Mark Gilham (Head of Radiotherapy) Photo: NNUH

From left to right: Dr Tom Roques (Consultant Oncologist), Alison Vinall (Head of Radiotherapy Physics) and Mark Gilham (Head of Radiotherapy) Photo: NNUH

NNUH

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) has been selected to become the new host organisation of the East of England Radiotherapy Network, one of 11 national networks for this vital cancer treatment.

You may also want to watch:

The initiative is jointly headed up by the East of England Cancer Alliance and NHS England's Specialised Commissioning group. The new network will cover all of East Anglia - an area comprised of six sustainability and transformation partnerships (STPs), 19 acute hospitals and a population of approximately six million people.

The radiotherapy network will aim to make patient access to services equal, so anybody requiring treatment at any hospital providing radiotherapy services in the area will have the same experience, receive the same high quality treatment and have that treatment delivered within the same timescale.

The network will also look to increase participation in clinical trials and promote access to the latest available technology and technological advancements, as well sharing learning and experience from the world leading radiotherapy departments in East Anglia

Most Read

Local election 2019 results LIVE: Where will the political powers lie in districts?

Sam outside the City Gates Centre polling station. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Local election 2019: Major losses for Tories and Labour nationally as Norfolk awaits all but one result

Conservatve and Labour have suffered big losses nationally in the local elections. Picture : Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Motorist killed in A11 crash between car, lorry and deer is named

The crash happened on the A11 near Wymondham. Photo: Google

Hotel given zero food hygiene rating after customer complaint

The Manor Hotel, in Mundesley, has recieved a zero rating for food hygiene. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Crash between ambulance on emergency call out and car in Norwich

A crash on Boundary Road on Friday morning. Photo: Archant

Most Read

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

Local election 2019 results LIVE: Where will the political powers lie in districts?

Sam outside the City Gates Centre polling station. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

One of Norwich’s most famous restaurants closes down

The scene at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens earlier this week. Pic: Archant.

Man found dead in churchyard

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after a body was found. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Motorist killed in A11 crash between car, lorry and deer is named

The crash happened on the A11 near Wymondham. Photo: Google

King’s Lynn play-off farce takes yet ANOTHER twist

King's Lynn Town owner Stephen Cleeve Picture: Ian Burt

Loganair announces new flights out of Norwich Airport creating 15 new jobs

A new Embraer Jet will be based in Norwich as a result of the new flight path. Picture: Loganair

Crash between ambulance on emergency call out and car in Norwich

A crash on Boundary Road on Friday morning. Photo: Archant

Local election 2019: Major losses for Tories and Labour nationally as Norfolk awaits all but one result

Conservatve and Labour have suffered big losses nationally in the local elections. Picture : Rui Vieira/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists