Norfolk hospital selected as new host of radiotherapy network
PUBLISHED: 14:33 03 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:33 03 May 2019
NNUH
The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) has been selected to become the new host organisation of the East of England Radiotherapy Network, one of 11 national networks for this vital cancer treatment.
You may also want to watch:
The initiative is jointly headed up by the East of England Cancer Alliance and NHS England's Specialised Commissioning group. The new network will cover all of East Anglia - an area comprised of six sustainability and transformation partnerships (STPs), 19 acute hospitals and a population of approximately six million people.
The radiotherapy network will aim to make patient access to services equal, so anybody requiring treatment at any hospital providing radiotherapy services in the area will have the same experience, receive the same high quality treatment and have that treatment delivered within the same timescale.
The network will also look to increase participation in clinical trials and promote access to the latest available technology and technological advancements, as well sharing learning and experience from the world leading radiotherapy departments in East Anglia