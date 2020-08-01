Search

‘It’s like skiing with shoes on’ - Woman encourages more people to take up Nordic walking

PUBLISHED: 12:20 01 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:20 01 August 2020

Nordic walker instructor Jane Edmonds, front, with her group as she encourages people to take it up as a great and friendly exercise. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Nordic walker instructor Jane Edmonds, front, with her group as she encourages people to take it up as a great and friendly exercise. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A woman who has been an avid Nordic walker for more than a decade, is encouraging more people to take up the sport as a way of keeping fit and getting outdoors.



Jane Edmonds, 57, from Newton St Faith was first introduced to Nordic walking by Annie Briggs, the UK’s first internationally recognised Nordic walking instructor, based in North Norfolk.

Since taking up the sport, she hasn’t looked back and with the help of her walking poles has been striding across the Norfolk countryside for 12-years.

She has also set up her own Nordic walking group consisting of about 30 members of different abilities who go out walking three or four times a week.

Ms Edmunds, also known as Nordic Jane, said: “Annie was an ex-runner and used to come into the sports shop where I worked, she said I must get on board and try it.



“So she got me into it and I’ve never looked back, I absolutely love it.”

Ms Edmunds, said in light of recent government advice for people to do more exercise and improve their general fitness she was trying to promote the benefits of Nordic walking.

She said; “To be honest it’s a waste, if you’re just walking. [Walking with poles] is just so much better for you, as soon as you get the technique and you use the sticks properly, it’s like skiing really but with your shoes on.

“It’s very good for your mental health, recovering from injuries, it’s really good across the board.”

Ms Edmonds said she would encourage anyone, no matter their age or fitness level to have a go at the sport, especially if they didn’t like going to the gym, she said: “Just get out there and try it, it’s easier than you think.

“Get someone else to join you, you’re more like to do it if you’re in a group.

“I think it’s just great, it’s outside and being [outdoors] makes you feel so much better, it’s got me through some pretty tough times,” she said.

To find out more Nordic walking call: 07876487607

