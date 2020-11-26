The children caring for their families during the pandemic

Special Report

Published: 10:21 AM November 26, 2020 Updated: 3:04 PM November 26, 2020

Around 11,000 children and teenagers in Norfolk look after family members, helping with everything from getting them out of the shower to childcare. We speak to some young carers about how they have coped during this tumultuous year.

'She has been my rock'

Emily Rollinson, 11, has had to help her mum Cheryl, 32, through the last few difficult years after she was diagnosed with nerve damage in her back called Cauda Equina syndrome.

After two operations in two years, Mrs Rollinson is now recovering at home in Gorleston, but until recently was not able to put on her socks or get out of the shower without Emily’s help.

Cheryl Rollinson - Credit: Cheryl Rollinson

“I couldn’t even get out of bed,” she said. “My husband was at work and so Emily was doing a lot of the house work. It is heart-breaking for me because my daughter should be able to play with children her own age. Emily is a massive credit to all of us and has been my rock."

Mrs Rollinson also has two sons, Lincoln, three, and Leon, one, who Emily also helps to look after.

“It has been very tough,” said Emily, a year six pupil at Ormiston Academy in Gorleston. “The pandemic meant my little brother couldn’t go to nursery so I had to do the cleaning and washing up and play with him. I also had to be in isolation as my mum was having an operation so I’ve only just gone back to school now.

“My teachers would send me work on Google classrooms but I would miss out on the afternoon’s lessons. I also couldn’t see my friends apart from on Facetime. It has been stressful, but I have been helped by a young carers’ group. I get to play games with children my own age and it is a lot of fun.

'I had to do more in lockdown'

Asher, 11, looks after his mum Kelly Rutherford who has Crohn’s disease - an inflammatory bowel disease.

Asher, aged 11, with his mum Kelly Rutherford who he has had to help look after during the pandemic. - Credit: Kelly Rutherford

Mrs Rutherford, 42, takes immuno-suppressant drugs for her illness but that makes her even more vulnerable to coronavirus. It also makes Asher fearful about catching Covid and bringing it home from his school, The Nicholas Hamond Academy in Swaffham.

“When I’m at school I try to sit on my own, “ he said. “I get very worried and anxious and that makes me angry sometimes.”

Lockdown meant he was spending far more time helping his mum.

“I had to do more in lockdown," he said. “I would get up around 7am and do my school work and then in the afternoon help mum and clean the house.”

Mrs Rutherford's husband works night shifts so during the day it is up to Asher to help out with the washing and cleaning.

She said it had harmed her son’s education.

In April she had to go to hospital, meaning she could no longer help home school him.

“It has definitely impacted on his behaviour,” she said.

'I thought it was normal'

James Simmons, 17, has been caring for his mum, Clair, since he was just seven. Since lockdown began in March he has been looking after his nan as well, while also studying for his A-Levels.

“I moved in with my nan just before lockdown to get some respite but since then I've been going back and forward between her and my mum,” he said.

His mum lives in Hingham with his brother, Liam, 14, while he lives in Mattishall with his nan, Ann.

“My mum has a very long list of physical and mental illnesses,” he said, including bi-polar and fibromyalgia. “My nan also has really bad days sometimes.”

But James said he had never known anything else.

“I didn’t realise I was a ‘young carer’ until I was about 10. I just thought everyone did it. I thought it was normal. When I explain things to people the reaction I get is, 'you must be amazing', but it is just what I have been doing all my life.”

He is now studying drama and computer sciences for his A-levels at Wymondham High and hopes to go to university and become a drama teacher or theatre technician.

However, now back at school he worries about catching Covid and passing it on to his family. He also worries about his mum during the day.

“It is hard to balance everything but I just play it by ear,” he said. “The teachers are flexible with me. They know I will get the work done but it is definitely having a negative impact. I don’t have my own space. I had to drop history A-level when things were getting too much and I will end up doing an extra year at school.

“My advice to other young carers is to just keep going and stay positive and know there is help out there.”

He said the charity Caring Together had helped when his mum had to go to hospital and he is also part of the Norfolk Young Carers Forum which advocates for support.

'She has had to grow up faster'

Summer with her mum Rachel Wyatt - Credit: Rachel Wyatt

Summer Wyatt-Sweeney, nine, helps mum Rachel look after her 12-year-old sister, Skye.

Skye has underlying health issues, learning and behaviour difficulties and is under the care of CAMHS mental heath team.

Last weekend Skye was taken to hospital after copying a video trend she saw on video sharing platform TikTok. She overdosed with 124 puffs on her inhaler while trying to replicate a smoke effect she had seen in videos.

“She doesn’t understand and process things very well and her mind doesn't work like everyone else's,” said Rachel.

That means Summer, a pupil at Toftwood Junior School in Dereham, has to look out for her and be on alert.

“Summer has had to grow up faster than other girls her age,” said Rachel, 35. “She is really good with her and not many people can handle or understand Skye.

"She doesn’t know any different because Skye has always been like this.”

She added: “Lockdown put a lot more pressure on Summer as there was no escape for her. Normally she would go to young carers clubs and she loves her young carers' worker Emma. She can’t wait to meet up with them all when the pandemic allows.

“It did affect things like her homeschooling because I was constantly having to deal with Skye until she returned to school."

Summer said: "I look forward to young carers' meetings as all the children are like me. I can't wait until we can meet properly.

"I love my sister and hope that she gets help from everyone as it's upsetting and not nice to watch."

Charities said the pandemic had seen increasing pressure on young carers, with 79pc feeling isolated.

Thursday was Carers' Rights Day and Miriam Martin, chief executive of charity Caring Together, said: "It is essential carers know their rights and the support available to them, and that all of us understand the role of carers."



For support and advice visit www.youngcarersmatternorfolk.org or call the Carers Matter Norfolk Advice Line on 0800 083 1148.