News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

People who test positive on lateral flows no longer need PCR

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 7:38 AM January 11, 2022
Updated: 7:51 AM January 11, 2022
Covid

Asymptomatic people that produce a positive lateral flow no longer need get a PCR test. - Credit: Chris Bishop

People who produce a positive lateral flow test will no longer need to take a PCR test to confirm their result.

From January 11, asymptomatic people in England who test positive will no longer require a confirmatory PCR.

The move, previously announced last week by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), is taking place to free up capacity in laboratories for PCR tests for those with Covid-19 symptoms.

People who receive a positive result on a lateral flow device (LFD) will be required to self-isolate immediately, without requiring PCR confirmation.

The UKHSA said it is a temporary measure while Covid-19 rates are high across the UK.

UKHSA chief executive Dr Jenny Harries said: "With Covid cases high, we can confidently say lateral flow tests can be used to indicate Covid-19 without the need for PCR confirmation.

"If you test positive on an LFD, you should self-isolate immediately and register your result to allow contact tracing to take place.

Most Read

  1. 1 Land Rover towing 20ft container pulled over for doing 30mph on A47
  2. 2 Interactive map: Covid case rates above national average in one part of Norfolk
  3. 3 Family's emotional tribute to 'cheeky' Bonnie, four, after sudden death
  1. 4 Ambulance firm which transport grandmother as she died is struck off
  2. 5 Aerial photos show progress as restaurants and farm shop built at services
  3. 6 Man broke furniture and abused staff after being told to leave pub
  4. 7 CCTV image released following theft of Hugo Boss coats from John Lewis
  5. 8 Husband of teacher who died before Christmas donates her pension to charity
  6. 9 Man guilty of 25 year campaign of abuse against young girls
  7. 10 Controversial 143-bed city 'flatshare' rejected by planners

"It also remains really important that anyone experiencing Covid-19 symptoms self-isolates and takes a PCR test via gov.uk, or by phoning 119.

"I’m really grateful to the public and all of our critical workers who continue to test regularly and self-isolate when necessary, along with other practical and important behaviours to limit transmission of the virus, as this is the most effective way of stopping the spread of infection and keeping our friends, families and communities safe."

Exceptions to the rule include people who want to claim the Test and Trace Support Payment, those who are taking lateral flow tests as part of research and those who have a positive day two test result after they arrive in England.

Coronavirus
Norfolk
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Comedian Michael McIntyre before the Premier League match at Carrow Road, NorwichPicture by Paul Che

Video

7 of the best places to spot celebrities in Norfolk

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Barista Buoy, a converted Tuk Tuk selling Strangers Coffee, was awarded a temporary pitch on Gorlest

Seven walks to try in Norfolk – with a coffee pit-stop

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Two dogs rescued by Hillside Animal Sanctuary. Picture: Hillside Animal Sanctuary

Animal sanctuary's urgent appeal for duvets to keep dogs 'warm and cosy'

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Police, fire and ambulance crews at the scene of the crash in Dereham Road, Norwich.

Norwich Live News

Car crashes on city roundabout

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon