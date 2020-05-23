No new coronavirus deaths reported at Norfolk’s hospitals

Gorleston's James Paget University Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

No new coronavirus-related deaths have been reported at the county’s hospitals.

To date, 134 patients have died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn after testing positive for the virus, while 116 have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and 107 have died at the James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston.

Across Norfolk as a whole, 357 people have died in hospital having been diagnosed with coronavirus.

In East Suffolk and North Essex, there have been 316 coronavirus-related deaths in the area’s hospitals, an increase of one on the previous day, while 63 patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 have died at the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

On Saturday, NHS England announced another 157 coronavirus-related deaths in hospitals in England, bringing the total recorded to 25,544.

