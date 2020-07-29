Search

GP’s art tribute to colleagues on pandemic frontline

PUBLISHED: 11:10 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:29 29 July 2020

Dr Kate Grant took photographs of colleagues and painted them which have now been put on display at the Norfolk and Norwich hospital. Picture: NNUH

Dr Kate Grant took photographs of colleagues and painted them which have now been put on display at the Norfolk and Norwich hospital. Picture: NNUH

A series of portraits capturing the work of hospital staff’s efforts during the coronavirus pandemic have gone on display.

Kate Grant, a GP at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, has painted her colleagues as a tribute to their work during the pandemic. Picture: NNUH

Dr Kate Grant, an emergency GP at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, was inspired to paint her colleagues at work as a tribute to the “dedication”, “empathy” and “sensitivity” shown by healthcare workers.

Photos of staff were taken which Dr Grant recreated in acrylics, showing staff treating patients, putting on plaster casts and working at the computer.

The 22 paintings will be displayed in the corridor leading to the emergency department.

Dr Grant, who works as a full-time GP, said: “I was deeply moved by the dedication and commitment of my colleagues and wanted to capture the impact that the pandemic had had on them. “These are also extraordinary times and I believe they needed to be recorded. “I am really honoured that the paintings will be displayed in the hospital.”

Dr Kate Grant took photographs of colleagues and painted them which have now been put on display at the Norfolk and Norwich hospital. Picture: NNUH

The project began through health care assistant Lynn Clarke.

She said: “The paintings are just fantastic.

“If you compare them with the original photographs you can really see that Kate has captured the moment perfectly and recreated the pictures realistically.”

Dr Kate Grant took photographs of colleagues and painted them which have now been put on display at the Norfolk and Norwich hospital. Picture: NNUH

Art has been part of the doctor’s life since studying in Scotland.

While completing her GP training in Aberdeen, she began sketching in the anatomy lab, painting on the Isle of Lewis and taking life drawing classes.

During a career break to the US with her family, she attended a botanical illustration course at the Glassell School of Art in Houston.

She was an exhibitor at the Stellers Gallery in Jacksonville Florida for six years between 2006 and 2012.

Dr Kate Grant took photographs of colleagues and painted them which have now been put on display at the Norfolk and Norwich hospital. Picture: NNUH

Her work has also been displayed at the New York Hall of Science and is a founding member of The Curbsiders, a medicine podcast. Since 2016, Dr Grant has been an annual contributor to the Cambridge Pint of Science Festival, where she was named the Creative Reactions Winner in 2019.

Emma Jarvis, environmental arts manager at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, said: “They are just beautiful. Kate has captured the character and resilience of staff who carried on working in extreme conditions.”

