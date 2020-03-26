Search

NHS staff ‘overwhelmed with kindness’ of community in wake of outbreak

PUBLISHED: 13:51 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:51 26 March 2020

Nurses at Dereham Hospital and workers at GP practices in the town have thanked local businesses and people for their generosity after receiving gifts for working on the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Beckie Claxton

Nurses at Dereham Hospital and workers at GP practices in the town have thanked local businesses and people for their generosity after receiving gifts for working on the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Beckie Claxton

Archant

NHS staff have thanked the public for care packages, food and cakes delivered to their wards and practices.

Spice Fusion in Wellington Road, Dereham, preparing food for frontline workers. Picture: Spice FusionSpice Fusion in Wellington Road, Dereham, preparing food for frontline workers. Picture: Spice Fusion

Nurses at Dereham Hospital and workers at GP practices in the town have thanked local businesses and people for their generosity after receiving gifts for working on the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tesco, Spice Fusion Indian Restaurant, Rhanis Indian, Domino’s and Costa have sent food while CCWells have said they will also deliver groceries.

The management and staff on the Foxley Ward, at the hospital, said: “At this very unusual and difficult time all staff would like to say a huge thank you for all kindness and generosity shown by the local businesses of Dereham.

“It is wonderful to see how much a community can pull together at such difficult times.

“It has given us all hope and faith that there are many people out their looking out for us while we look after your loved ones.

You may also want to watch:

“We cannot thank you all enough for your generosity. It has lifted the spirts of us all in hard times and made things that little bit easier.” Sajjad Hosen, along with chef Tipu Sultan from Spice Fusion, decided they would provide all leftover food to NHS workers, food banks and the homeless after they temporarily ceased trading on Tuesday, March 24.

Mr Hosen said: “We just wanted to thank our local NHS staff at Dereham Hospital and staff at local surgeries who are doing great work despite of the risk.

“We also want to support local food banks who are struggling.

“We have already provided meals for Dereham Hospital, Orchard Surgery and Theatre Royal Surgery and are planning to do so for the ambulance service and local food banks.”

Staff at Theatre Royal Surgery, who also received food, said: “The whole team at Theatre Royal Surgery would like to say a massive thank you to Spice Fusion for providing a feast for the staff today.

“It is truly appreciated by all and such a lovely gesture.” Orchard Surgery in Dereham also thanked the many businesses that had provided food for its staff, stating “your generosity is much appreciated”.

