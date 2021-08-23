Published: 3:15 PM August 23, 2021

A new vaccine clinic has been launched in Norfolk allowing more pregnant and breastfeeding women to access COVID-19 jabs.

The walk-in clinic will be located at the Norfolk and Norwich University hospital’s ante-natal clinic and is open to pregnant and breastfeeding women and their partners.

Delivering vaccines at the new clinic will enable mums and their partners to receive jabs in a relaxed environment, making it easier to ask any questions they may have.

Jo Metcalfe, clinical operations lead for Norfolk and Waveney vaccination centres said: "Covid-19 vaccines offer pregnant women the best protection against the disease which can be serious in later pregnancy for some women, so we want to make it as easy as possible for women to access accurate information, as well as the vaccine itself.”

The vaccination team will be at the clinic from 8am to 4pm on August 24 as well as September 1, 3, 7 and 9.

More information on walk-in clinics across Norfolk and Waveney can be found here.