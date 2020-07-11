Twenty pictures showing what the ‘new normal’ looks like
PUBLISHED: 06:00 12 July 2020
Archant
Following three of the strangest and scariest months most of us will ever experience, life is gradually beginning to return to normal.
Dozens of pubs in Norfolk and Waveney have reopened, attractions are welcoming back visitors and we can get rid of those lockdown lids once and for all.
We can finally visit family, meet our friends and enjoy a delicious meal out.
You may also want to watch:
But what exactly does ‘normal’ mean in this post-lockdown era? And do the measures that remain in place to combat the spread of coronavirus represent the ‘new normal’?
While many have returned to work, millions are still doing their jobs from home.
Face masks are currently mandatory on public transport and soon we may have to wear them in shops as well.
Ultimately, the concept of social distancing is now ingrained in our daily routines and could be here to stay for a long time to come.
These pictures offer a brief glimpse of what the normal looks like across Norfolk and Waveney, including in pubs, restaurants and on our high streets.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.