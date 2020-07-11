Gallery

Twenty pictures showing what the ‘new normal’ looks like

The new normal, how life is now after Covid-19 restrictions have been eased. One of the many floor signs we are seeing everywhere. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Following three of the strangest and scariest months most of us will ever experience, life is gradually beginning to return to normal.

Dozens of pubs in Norfolk and Waveney have reopened, attractions are welcoming back visitors and we can get rid of those lockdown lids once and for all.

We can finally visit family, meet our friends and enjoy a delicious meal out.

But what exactly does ‘normal’ mean in this post-lockdown era? And do the measures that remain in place to combat the spread of coronavirus represent the ‘new normal’?

While many have returned to work, millions are still doing their jobs from home.

Face masks are currently mandatory on public transport and soon we may have to wear them in shops as well.

Ultimately, the concept of social distancing is now ingrained in our daily routines and could be here to stay for a long time to come.

These pictures offer a brief glimpse of what the normal looks like across Norfolk and Waveney, including in pubs, restaurants and on our high streets.