A major study into helping new mothers stay smoke-free is being launched in Norfolk.

Researchers at the University of East Anglia (UEA) are looking to recruit both pregnant women and new mums to test a new support package.

Working with women, their partners, and health professionals at the Norfolk Health Visiting Service, the UEA has launched BabyBreathe.

Lead researcher Prof Caitlin Notley, from the university's medical school, said: “At the moment there is no routine support available to encourage new mums to stay smoke-free after childbirth.

“It’s a big problem as around 75pc of women who quit smoking for pregnancy relapse before their baby turns one. This can severely affect the health of the mother and baby.

“Smoking is the leading preventable cause of death in adults, and babies exposed to second-hand smoke have higher risks of cot death, breathing problems and ear infections. Also, children of smokers are three times as likely to start smoking themselves later in life.”

The majority of women quit smoking cigarettes either before or during pregnancy, but until now there has been little support to help new mums stay smoke-free after the birth of their baby. BabyBreathe has been designed to include innovative and personalised approaches to preventing smoking relapse.

New mums taking part will receive positive support from a health visitor, at the end of pregnancy and when their baby is born. They will also receive a Babybreathe box specifically designed by and for postpartum women to give encouragement, praise and support for staying smoke-free.

Tailored text messages will be sent after the baby is born, offering hints, tips and advice, and new mums will also be offered support to use nicotine replacement therapy or electronic cigarettes to prevent relapse. They will also have access to a dedicated website and the BabyBreathe app.

Women taking part in the study will be offered a £15 shopping voucher at the end.

Pregnant women who have quit smoking for or during their pregnancy who want to take part can email babybreathe@uea.ac.uk