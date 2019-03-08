Two new MRI scanning rooms at Norwich clinic

A £3m investment in diagnostic and consulting facilities has been made at Global Clinic Norwich.

Two new MRI scanning rooms and the latest 3T digital scanning technology are being funded as part of a six-month revamp at the Colney Hall based clinic, which is operated by Global Diagnostics Ltd.

The cutting-edge equipment will increase the variety of complex scans the clinic can offer, including a range of non-invasive diagnostic examinations such as Prostate MRI.

It will also improve the quality of scan images and see scan times cut by up to 40pc, meaning appointments could take as little as 15 minutes.

The new-look clinic is being extended by 5,000sq ft as part of the overhaul which is due to be completed by the start of October.

Max Jennings, operations director, said: "This is a really exciting time for the clinic and a fantastic opportunity to improve on our excellent patient care."