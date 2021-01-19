Hospital gets a brand new MRI machine
- Credit: NNUH
A brand new MRI machine has been delivered to Cromer District Hospital.
The equipment was craned into place on Saturday, January 16, after being shipped to the UK all the way from the USA where it was manufactured.
The machine has been delivered to the hospital as part of an £8m project to replace and refresh vital imagining equipment across the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital NHS Trust.
In total four MRI scanners and one CT scanner are being replaced. An extra CT scanner is also being added to the Radiology department at NNUH.
Dr Rayhaan Rahaman, NNUH chief of imaging, said: “Despite the challenges that we face as a result of Covid, we are very pleased that this significant investment is continuing to be deployed.
You may also want to watch:
"Latest state-of-the-art scanners will make a huge difference to patient care and staff experience with improved imaging and reliability benefiting the Trust with research and training.”
Most Read
- 1 Norwich sees biggest rise in Covid infection rates in the country
- 2 Builder took pink pill and ran naked around hotel
- 3 Hotel 'nobody wants to buy' for sale as housing for £365,000
- 4 Man who died in west Norfolk crash named
- 5 Nine Norfolk flood alerts ahead of Storm Christoph
- 6 Vandals leave £80,000 trail of destruction in car park
- 7 Man who drove 128 miles for fish and chips among latest Covid fines
- 8 PM warns there will be no 'open sesame' lockdown exit
- 9 Store open despite positive Covid test at town centre Sainsbury's
- 10 Fire tears through historic Thorpe pub