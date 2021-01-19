Hospital gets a brand new MRI machine

Published: 4:49 PM January 19, 2021

The new MRI is craned into Cromer and District Hospital on Saturday, January 16. - Credit: NNUH

A brand new MRI machine has been delivered to Cromer District Hospital.

The equipment was craned into place on Saturday, January 16, after being shipped to the UK all the way from the USA where it was manufactured.

The machine has been delivered to the hospital as part of an £8m project to replace and refresh vital imagining equipment across the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital NHS Trust.

The new MRI arrives at Cromer and District Hospital - Credit: NNUH

In total four MRI scanners and one CT scanner are being replaced. An extra CT scanner is also being added to the Radiology department at NNUH.

Dr Rayhaan Rahaman, NNUH chief of imaging, said: “Despite the challenges that we face as a result of Covid, we are very pleased that this significant investment is continuing to be deployed.

"Latest state-of-the-art scanners will make a huge difference to patient care and staff experience with improved imaging and reliability benefiting the Trust with research and training.”