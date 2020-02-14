Hospital which closed nine months ago to deliver new care service

A hospital which closed despite a campaign to save it will have a new future after a care group took over the building.

All Hallows Hospital in Ditchingham, Suffolk, began its closure in March last year and transferred the last of its care services by May with patients settled into new care premises.

It had provided North Suffolk and South Norfolk with a 30 bed community hospital, daycare, homecare, neurological services and a 50 bed nursing home.

Since it closed nine months ago, the hospital had not been used despite "considerable efforts" made by the All Hallows Healthcare Trust, and health and social care commissioners in cooperation with the Community of All Hallows to secure new providers for the Trust's services and facilities.

However, the hospital is now on track for a new future as an adult neurorehabilitation service plans to open at the site by this summer.

The Oakleaf Group has been granted a lease by the Community of All Hallows to use the hospital, and it is planning to carry out an extensive programme of refurbishment to provide 29 specialist placements, which includes four transitional flats.

It will care for and support people from the surrounding areas, with placements funded by people on NHS placements, social care and private options.

Sister Sheila, co-leader of the Community of All Hallows, said: "The unexpected closure of the Trust meant that the Trust's premises would revert to us and so we have been actively involved in ensuring that the Trust's services could continue.

"The Trust's former nursing home has already been let by the Community to NorseCare Ltd and the day care services to Empanda Care and Support CIC.

"We are delighted that, with the grant of a lease to Oakleaf, the future of the hospital has also now been secured".

Oakleaf, based in Northamptonshire, has been delivering neurorehabilitation to men for over 15 years.

Its facilities are supported by "highly skilled and experienced multi-disciplinary team professionals, providing a flexible and seamless rehabilitation pathway" for those with acquired and traumatic brain injuries and progressive neurological conditions.