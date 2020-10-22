New walk-in Covid-19 testing station to open in Norfolk
PUBLISHED: 14:32 22 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:44 22 October 2020
A new coronavirus testing site will open in Great Yarmouth, in a bid to create additional capacity in the area.
The new testing site is set to open on Nelson Road car park in Great Yarmouth tomorrow (Friday October 23).
Norfolk’s Health Protection Board applied to the Department for Health and Social Care to create the additional capacity in the county.
It will be walk-through only and is in addition to permanent and mobile testing sites that are already in operation.
News of the opening of the site comes after Great Yarmouth has seen a rise in cases in recent weeks, with 24 new cases in the central area and Northgate and 22 in Yarmouth Parade.
Talking about the site, Norfolk County Council leader Andrew Proctor said: “We’re pleased to be working with the government to bring this extra testing site to the county.
“It means those living in Great Yarmouth have another way to access tests, helping us to track the virus and prevent the spread.”
