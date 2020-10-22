Search

Advanced search

New walk-in Covid-19 testing station to open in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 14:32 22 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:44 22 October 2020

A walk-in Covid testing centre is opening at Great Yarmouth on Friday, October 23 Picture: PA Images

A walk-in Covid testing centre is opening at Great Yarmouth on Friday, October 23 Picture: PA Images

Archant

A new coronavirus testing site will open in Great Yarmouth, in a bid to create additional capacity in the area.

The new testing site is set to open on Nelson Road car park in Great Yarmouth tomorrow (Friday October 23).

Norfolk’s Health Protection Board applied to the Department for Health and Social Care to create the additional capacity in the county.

You may also want to watch:

It will be walk-through only and is in addition to permanent and mobile testing sites that are already in operation.

News of the opening of the site comes after Great Yarmouth has seen a rise in cases in recent weeks, with 24 new cases in the central area and Northgate and 22 in Yarmouth Parade.

Talking about the site, Norfolk County Council leader Andrew Proctor said: “We’re pleased to be working with the government to bring this extra testing site to the county.

“It means those living in Great Yarmouth have another way to access tests, helping us to track the virus and prevent the spread.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Body of woman found at UEA

The body of a woman was discovered in a property on University Drive. Picture: Google

‘Crisps in the bed, dirty bedding’: couple abandon holiday at ‘rank’ hotel

Clair and Brad Jerram, from Portsmouth, paid �451 for a week-long stay at the Sea Princess Hotel in Great Yarmouth; however they left the next day stating

Seven coronavirus-related deaths at Norfolk hospitals in last week

The total number of coronavirus deaths have passed 400 at Norfolk's three main hospitals. the James Paget, the Queen Elizabeth and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Pub closes for 14 days after confirmed coronavirus case

The Black Horse pub in Thetford has closed for 14 days after a confirmed coronavirus case. Photo: Emily Thomson

Popular pub bought for £405,000 ahead of auction

The Locks pub in Geldeston, and East Suffolk Councillor Graham Elliott, who is leading a community bid to buy the pub at auction. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/Brittany Woodman