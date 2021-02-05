Rapid Covid testing centre opens in Lowestoft

Published: 10:03 AM February 5, 2021

Testing of swabs is quick and the person tested will receive the results within an hour. Picture: Suffolk County Council - Credit: Suffolk County Council

A new Covid-19 rapid testing centre targeting people who unwittingly have the virus and do not show symptoms is opening in Lowestoft.

Based at Kirkley and Pakefield FC clubhouse in Walmer Road, Lowestoft it will use lateral flow testing to identify people who may have coronavirus but who are asymptomatic - crucial in stopping the spread of the virus as the UK vaccination programme is rolled out.

With a second centre also opening in Haverhill on Monday, the centres are for anyone living or working in the towns and surrounding area who are unable to work from home.

Employers are also being urged to encourage their staff to book regular for testing.

The centre - which opens on February 5 - is being operated on behalf of Suffolk County Council (SCC) and will operate seven days a week between 7am and 6pm.

Tests should be booked in advance.

It comes after the opening of the first centre at the University of Suffolk in Ipswich and then at The STEM Innovation Campus West Suffolk College in Bury St Edmunds.

Lateral flow testing involves taking a mouth and nasal swab to see whether coronavirus is present in the body. Picture: Suffolk County Council - Credit: Suffolk County Council

Lateral flow testing involves taking a swab from the throat and nose to see whether coronavirus is present in the body.

The person tested will then receive a text message giving the result within an hour.

Anyone giving a positive test will be told to self-isolate and advised on what to do next.

People are being asked to get tested twice a week, three to four days apart, as part of their weekly routine.

Anyone receiving a negative result needs to continue to follow the social distancing guidance as they may only be at the early stages of developing the virus.

Appointments for tests can be made through registering via https://commisceo-pcs.shiftpartner.com/ or calling 0333 772 6144.

The centre is only for people not showing symptoms of Covid-19.

Anyone who is showing symptoms, or who may have been in close contact with someone who has, should not visit the centre.

Instead, they should book a test at one of the 12 symptomatic testing sites in Suffolk.