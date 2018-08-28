New monitor reduces 24-hour blood pressure wait at surgery

PPG chairman Liz Hewett (left) and health care assistant Tracey Mathews with the new 24-hour blood pressure monitor bought by the group. Picture: Supplied by Cromer PPG Archant

Patients at Cromer surgery should now have a shorter wait for round-the-clock blood pressure monitoring.

An extra 24-hour monitoring unit has been bought by the fundraising Patients’ Participation Group (PPG).

Health care assistant Tracey Mathews said the £980 unit would enable patients with erratic blood pressure to be checked away from the surgery, where people can show higher readings during visits.

She said: “Getting readings at home over 24 hours provides an average figure which is more accurate. Having an extra machine will mean we can get people monitored sooner.”

PPG chairman Liz Hewett said: ”We hope the extra monitor means patients don’t have to wait so long for a check.”

Fundraising in 2018 has also paid for a £1000 blood pressure checking machine for the reception area.

The PPG is now working with the practice to identify extras, which the NHS does not fund, for 2019.