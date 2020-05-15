National Trust reopens Felbrigg Hall car park

The car park at Felbrigg Hall will reopen on May 21. This picture shows it closed on May 13. Picture: David Bale Archant

Some of the National Trust’s larger car parks, including at Felbrigg Hall in north Norfolk, will reopoen as lockdown is eased.

The National Trust's Blickling Hall remains closed. Picture: Archant The National Trust's Blickling Hall remains closed. Picture: Archant

The car park at the site near Cromer reopens from May 21, for visitors to enjoy the wider estate, but the house, garden, tea-room and shop will remain closed. Visitors must book in advance to secure a parking space.

The car park at West Runton and Beeston Regis Heath has already reopened with limited spaces.

It comes after some car parks, though none in Norfolk and Waveney, reopened earlier in the week. Decisions on reopening are being taken locally by individual teams and people are advised to look on the trust’s websites as they are updated.

A trust spokesman said: “From Thursday, May 21 we’ll open some of our larger car parks in England to visitors who have pre-booked spaces.

“On Monday, May 18 a booking system will open on our website. Details about which car parks are bookable will appear on property web pages, and we’re urging visitors to check online for the latest details and booking instructions before travelling.

“Members will be able to book a space for free, while non-members will need to pay in advance for their space.

“The opening of larger car parks in England comes days after we started opening some of our smaller car parks in line with government advice, so people can access fresh air, open space and nature.

“All car parks in Wales and Northern Ireland remain closed after the first minister in Wales and the Northern Ireland Executive reiterated the ‘stay at home’ message.

“For the moment our pay-for-entry places, including houses and gardens, remain closed. Any reopening will be phased and gradual. In order to maintain social distancing when they reopen, we plan to introduce a pre-booking system. The latest government guidance restricting the public’s use of outdoor ticketed venues means they remain closed for now.”

These Trust sites remain closed: Brancaster activity centre, Blakeney National Nature Reserve, including Morston Quay and Blakeney Point, Sheringham Park, Blickling Estate, Textile conservation studio in Oulton Street, Horsey Windpump, Oxburgh Hall and Peckover House and Garden.

Visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/ for more information.

