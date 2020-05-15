Search

Advanced search

National Trust reopens Felbrigg Hall car park

PUBLISHED: 11:25 15 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:25 15 May 2020

The car park at Felbrigg Hall will reopen on May 21. This picture shows it closed on May 13. Picture: David Bale

The car park at Felbrigg Hall will reopen on May 21. This picture shows it closed on May 13. Picture: David Bale

Archant

Some of the National Trust’s larger car parks, including at Felbrigg Hall in north Norfolk, will reopoen as lockdown is eased.

The National Trust's Blickling Hall remains closed. Picture: ArchantThe National Trust's Blickling Hall remains closed. Picture: Archant

The car park at the site near Cromer reopens from May 21, for visitors to enjoy the wider estate, but the house, garden, tea-room and shop will remain closed. Visitors must book in advance to secure a parking space.

The car park at West Runton and Beeston Regis Heath has already reopened with limited spaces.

It comes after some car parks, though none in Norfolk and Waveney, reopened earlier in the week. Decisions on reopening are being taken locally by individual teams and people are advised to look on the trust’s websites as they are updated.

A trust spokesman said: “From Thursday, May 21 we’ll open some of our larger car parks in England to visitors who have pre-booked spaces.

“On Monday, May 18 a booking system will open on our website. Details about which car parks are bookable will appear on property web pages, and we’re urging visitors to check online for the latest details and booking instructions before travelling.

“Members will be able to book a space for free, while non-members will need to pay in advance for their space.

“The opening of larger car parks in England comes days after we started opening some of our smaller car parks in line with government advice, so people can access fresh air, open space and nature.

“All car parks in Wales and Northern Ireland remain closed after the first minister in Wales and the Northern Ireland Executive reiterated the ‘stay at home’ message.

“For the moment our pay-for-entry places, including houses and gardens, remain closed. Any reopening will be phased and gradual. In order to maintain social distancing when they reopen, we plan to introduce a pre-booking system. The latest government guidance restricting the public’s use of outdoor ticketed venues means they remain closed for now.”

MORE: Warm weather and sunny spells forecast for the weekend

These Trust sites remain closed: Brancaster activity centre, Blakeney National Nature Reserve, including Morston Quay and Blakeney Point, Sheringham Park, Blickling Estate, Textile conservation studio in Oulton Street, Horsey Windpump, Oxburgh Hall and Peckover House and Garden.

Visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/ for more information.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Seven more care homes report suspected coronavirus outbreaks

Patricia Hewitt, former health minister. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

How often can you see all the way to Lincolnshire from Hunstanton this clearly?

The fairground at Skegness, in Lincolnshire, could be seen from Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

‘School will not be school’ - Headteacher’s ‘open and honest’ letter to parents

North Denes Primary School head Debbie Whiting has written an 'open and honest' letter to parents about what lessons will be like for children going back to school Picture: James Bass

Murder victim’s mum due in court for drugs offence

Connor Barrett, 20, who died after being stabbed at a birthday party in Hemsby, Norfolk. Picture Norfolk Constabulary .

Most Read

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Theft of 14 dogs and puppies leaves breeder ‘sick to the stomach’

Thieves had broken into the back of the kennels at JustDogz in Upwell to steal the pups. Picture: JustDogz

Scientists hope Norwich could be pilot city where everyone is tested for coronavirus

Scientists have suggested everyone in Norwich could be tested for coronavirus. Picture: Mike Page

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Seven more care homes report suspected coronavirus outbreaks

Patricia Hewitt, former health minister. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

London woman charged with breaching lockdown in market town

Halesworth in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘It would be heat-breaking’ - Canaries skipper wants to restart but still has concerns

Norwich City skipper Grant Hanley Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City transfer rumours: Club Brugge start the bidding for QPR winger

Bright Osayi-Samuel challenges City defender Max Aarons during QPR's 4-0 defeat at Carrow Road in April 2019, featuring as a late substitute Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24