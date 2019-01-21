Age is no handicap for 90-year-old golfer John

John Titley –, Mundesley’'s 90-year-old golfer. Pictures: Richard Batson Archant

He’s a walking advertisement for keeping active in later life.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Molly Johns, who has also reached her 90th birthday milestone. Picture: Mundesley Golf Club. Molly Johns, who has also reached her 90th birthday milestone. Picture: Mundesley Golf Club.

Golfer John Titley, who plays two or three times a week, has just marked his 90th birthday.

The retired aviation electronics engineer once worked on the world’s first ever jet airliner, the De Havilland Comet, as well as space rockets.

And his sporting hobby is still flying high, too, as a regular member of the seniors section at Mundesley Golf Club in his home village.

Mr Titley joined the club in 1996 after retiring to north Norfolk. His handicap is now 27.5 having been 18 at its best – but it is the exercise and friendship that is more important to him these days.

He said: “I have always believed that if you feel fit enough you should keep playing – whether you are 50 or 90. Sometimes I still walk with an electric trolley rather than ride in a buggy, and am sometimes tired coming up the final hill on the 18th hole, but I really enjoy playing here and meeting my friends.”

Mr Titley, who has had treatment for oesophageal cancer and been given the all clear, added: ”I am not ready to put my feet up yet – it can be a downward spiral.

“I just get on with it – and I like being active - golfing, gardening and washing the car.”

Club professional Ryan Pudney said: “John is a great advert for playing and taking up golf in later life – not just for the activity but for the social benefits it can bring.”

Mr Titley’s clubmate friends have been toasting his big birthday with a bottle of whisky he left on the bar.

The club has also celebrated the 90th birthday of long-standing women’s member and former club ladies’ captain Molly Johns, who also ran the Norfolk Ladies’ Golf Captain Society for 26 years.

She used to commute from her home in Thorpe, until ill health forced her to stop playing six months ago. But she remains an honorary member at Mundesley and is a social member at Eaton Golf Club where her son Peter is manager.