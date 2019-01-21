Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Age is no handicap for 90-year-old golfer John

21 January, 2019 - 11:01
John Titley –, Mundesley’'s 90-year-old golfer. Pictures: Richard Batson

John Titley –, Mundesley’'s 90-year-old golfer. Pictures: Richard Batson

Archant

He’s a walking advertisement for keeping active in later life.

Molly Johns, who has also reached her 90th birthday milestone. Picture: Mundesley Golf Club.Molly Johns, who has also reached her 90th birthday milestone. Picture: Mundesley Golf Club.

Golfer John Titley, who plays two or three times a week, has just marked his 90th birthday.

The retired aviation electronics engineer once worked on the world’s first ever jet airliner, the De Havilland Comet, as well as space rockets.

And his sporting hobby is still flying high, too, as a regular member of the seniors section at Mundesley Golf Club in his home village.

Mr Titley joined the club in 1996 after retiring to north Norfolk. His handicap is now 27.5 having been 18 at its best – but it is the exercise and friendship that is more important to him these days.

He said: “I have always believed that if you feel fit enough you should keep playing – whether you are 50 or 90. Sometimes I still walk with an electric trolley rather than ride in a buggy, and am sometimes tired coming up the final hill on the 18th hole, but I really enjoy playing here and meeting my friends.”

Mr Titley, who has had treatment for oesophageal cancer and been given the all clear, added: ”I am not ready to put my feet up yet – it can be a downward spiral.

“I just get on with it – and I like being active - golfing, gardening and washing the car.”

Club professional Ryan Pudney said: “John is a great advert for playing and taking up golf in later life – not just for the activity but for the social benefits it can bring.”

Mr Titley’s clubmate friends have been toasting his big birthday with a bottle of whisky he left on the bar.

The club has also celebrated the 90th birthday of long-standing women’s member and former club ladies’ captain Molly Johns, who also ran the Norfolk Ladies’ Golf Captain Society for 26 years.

She used to commute from her home in Thorpe, until ill health forced her to stop playing six months ago. But she remains an honorary member at Mundesley and is a social member at Eaton Golf Club where her son Peter is manager.

Most Read

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

Broken glass and car parts on the side of the A149 near to the Sandringham Estate where the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road accident. Picture John Stillwell/PA Wire.

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Paramedic believed to have suffered broken leg after being hit by car

Bury Road in Thetford, where a paramedic is believed to have been hit by a car. TAZ ALI

Norwich police officer punched in the face

A police officer has been attacked in Norwich. Photo: Archant

Diversions in place for A11 roundabout closure

Fiveways Roundabout at Mildenhall. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

Broken glass and car parts on the side of the A149 near to the Sandringham Estate where the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road accident. Picture John Stillwell/PA Wire.

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

#includeImage($article, 225)

Paramedic believed to have suffered broken leg after being hit by car

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich police officer punched in the face

#includeImage($article, 225)

Diversions in place for A11 roundabout closure

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man in his 20s seriously injured after being hit by motorbike

The junction of Victoria Road and Rose Lane in Diss where a pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision with a motorbike. Picture: Adrian Cable

The most dangerous roads in Norwich for pedestrians

Magdalen Street flyover. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

Broken glass and car parts on the side of the A149 near to the Sandringham Estate where the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road accident. Picture John Stillwell/PA Wire.

Home joys, knitting and no need for Blue Monday – Six things learned from City’s victory over Birmingham

Mario Vrancic, left, congratulates Teemu Pukki on putting City's 1-0 up against Birmingham Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists