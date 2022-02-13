Family raising awareness of rare post-Covid condition found in children

Bertie Beck, who has a post-covid condition called PIMS, which affects children around a month after they test positive for Covid. Pictured with his parents Geoff and Mandy Beck. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The family of an 11-year-old boy fighting a rare post-Covid condition have urged others to be mindful of the potentially life-threatening illness.

Bertie Beck was 10 when he tested positive for Covid-19 in November, but as can be the case with most children, he was virtually symptomless.

However, around four weeks after his original positive test, he fell seriously unwell.

The youngster from Brumstead , near Stalham, the oldest of three children, tested positive on November 20, but on New Years Eve he began complaining of a headache and feeling unwell.

Beck family (Left) Bertie, Geoff, Trixie, Mandy and Wilfred are raising awareness of Bertie's rare post-Covid condition. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

He completely stopped eating and his temperature soared to 40.3C, which did not drop with ordinary children's medicine.

His mum. Mandy Beck, took him to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for a first time and it was initially thought he simply still had Covid.

And when his condition worsened and he began to suffer from diarrhoea it was suspected to have become a stomach bug.

It was not until a second trip to the NNUH days later that paediatricians were able to pinpoint just what was wrong with him.

It came after Mrs Beck took Bertie to his GP for further examinations, which ended up in him being admitted to the paediatric department at the hospital.

Beck family (Left) Mandy, Geoff, Trixie, Bertie and Wilfred are raising awareness of raising awareness of Bertie's rare post-Covid condition. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

It was here the family discovered just what had been causing Bertie's illness - he had PIMS.

Standing for paediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome, PIMS is a new condition that can affect children in the weeks after catching Covid-19.

It is extremely rare, occurring in fewer than 0.5pc of children who catch the coronavirus.

According the the Royal College of Paediatricians and Child Health, doctors think two children in the UK may have died frim PIMS, but can't be certain there weren't other reasons why the children died.

Mrs Beck said Bertie is thought to be just the fourth child to have been diagnosed with it at the NNUH.

And while he is now on the mend, the youngster spent a week in hospital as a result of his illness, including two days being treated with adrenaline in the paediatric intensive care unit at Addenbrooke's in Cambridge.

Now, Mrs Beck is sharing her son's experience in the hope that their story will help others seek treatment sooner if they spot the signs.

Bertie Beck, who has a post-covid condition called PIMS, which affects children around a month afther they test positve for Covid. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

She said: "I had never heard of PIMS because it is so new and even some doctors aren't aware of it. It is quite similar to Kawasaki disease, but isn't exactly the same.

"The illness is life-threatening to children and many people haven't heard of it - even doctors."

Bertie's road to recovery is now well under way, but he is still suffering ill effects from the condition - and with the illness still in its infancy, his mum has agreed for him to become part of research into it being carried out at Addenbrookes.

She added: "Bertie is home resting now but is very tired still and has quite a few aches and pains in his neck and back.

"He hasn't been able to return to school full time, although we are hoping he might be able to do so after the half term break.

"If he does too much physical activity he really struggles.

Beck family (Left) Bertie, Geoff, Trixie, Mandy and Wilfred are raising awareness of Bertie's rare post-Covid condition. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

"The worrying thing is that people just do not know about it and there isn't a great deal of information out there.

"If people were more aware that this can happen to children after they have Covid they will be able to get the right treatment sorted out sooner.

"It was so stressful knowing that something was seriously wrong with him, but not knowing what it was.

"Lots of the symptoms he had just looked like any other virus or stomach bug - but we always felt it was something more."

Bertie's brother Wilfred, nine, tested positive for Covid-19 at the same time, but his did not evolve into PIMS. His sister Trixie, eight, the youngest of the family's three children, did not test positive.

What is PIMS?

PIMS stands for paediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome.

It causes swellings throughout the body caused by the immune system over-reacting to its fight against Covid.

The condition largely affects young people in adolescence around four to six weeks after they initially contract Covid-19, but as in Bertie's case, is known to occur in children too.

According to Great Ormond Street Hospital, the main sign of PIMS is a high temperature - however it can also include the following symptoms:

A rash

Tiredness and weakness

Tummy pains or cramps

Red and cracked lips

Swollen hands and feet

Peeling skin on hands and feet

Headaches

Red eyes

Muscle aches and pains

Diarrhoea and vomiting

Swollen neck glands

Unexplained irritability



