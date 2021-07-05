Heartbroken mum tells of son's battle with long Covid

Published: 8:20 AM July 5, 2021 Updated: 11:13 AM July 5, 2021

Rose Turner and son Andrew, who has been suffering with long Covid since December - Credit: Rose Turner

The mum of a 52-year-old nurse who has been in hospital with Covid-19 since before Christmas has spoken of her heartache at the impact it has had on him.

And while his first visit home since his diagnosis brought her great joy, she is desperate to highlight just how serious the illness can be.

Andrew Turner with mum Rose and dad Raymond - Credit: Rose Turner

Andrew Turner, from Dussindale, was admitted to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with Covid on December 17.

And until this weekend, he has spent every day in hospital, including a spell at the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge and most recently North Walsham Hospital, where he continues to receive round-the-clock treatment as he recovers from long Covid.

He will return to the hospital on Monday, but was able to spend the weekend with 78-year-old mum Rose and 81-year-old dad Raymond at their home in Thorpe St Andrew.

And Mrs Turner is hoping that his heartbreaking struggle will encourage people to keep taking precautionary measures and take the disease seriously.

Long Covid sufferer Andrew with brother Stephen and twin sisters Teresa and Rebecca - Credit: Rose Turner

After catching the virus, Mr Turner, an assistant nurse, saw his health continue to deteriorate, developing kidney problems and developing the need for a pacemaker to be fitted - and is still suffering. He also lost six-and-a-half stone during his time in hospital.

She said: "It really is awful. I've gone through cancer treatment before, but seeing Andrew go through this is the worst experience of my life.

"It's going to take a long, long time for him to get over it and there were times when we didn't think he would at all."

The weekend-long respite trip was Mr Turner's first opportunity to be around his family since his diagnosis, although he has been able to have visitors.

Mrs Turner added: "The care he has been really good, particularly at the Papworth - he wouldn't be alive if it wasn't for them.

"He's a real fighter, which is why he is still here, but it's just so awful.

"I just cannot believe where people are coming from when they say they don't have to worry about it, knowing what it has done to him."