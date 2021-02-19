'They helped make nanny better' - Mum and son walk 100 miles for Macmillan

Published: 3:23 PM February 19, 2021

Kerry Robinson and her son Isaac are walking 100 miles for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital King's Lynn Charitable Fund. - Credit: Kerry Robinson

A mum and her 10-year-old son have been challenging themselves to walk 100 miles in support of Macmillan which helped make "nanny better."

Kerry Robinson, 42, and her son Isaac, from King's Lynn, decided to fundraise for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) King's Lynn Charitable Fund after experiencing the impact cancer has first hand.

Isaac, 10, wanted to raise money for Macmillan, which has a dedicated centre at the King's Lynn hospital, after they supported his grandma Linda Daws - who was diagnosed with cancer two years ago.

Mrs Robinson, who is a departmental administrator for the emergency department at the QEH, said: "Cancer touches so many people and we all know someone or could be someone who will need the help from our Macmillan Cancer Care and Treatment Centre.

"My mum underwent chemo treatment, we had planned to do a coffee morning last summer but obviously with Covid this wasn't possible."

The 42-year-old said that she has always struggled to get Isaac and his brother Alfie, 14, to go out for walks but the challenge, which was set on January 10, helped inspire him to get out for the cause.

She said: "My husband is a postman and walks over 30,000 steps a day, so the last thing he wants to do is go on a walk in the evening.

"As I love walking and no-one else in my house does, I knew I had to make it a bit more fun to get Isaac and me out."

The 10-year-old initially agreed to walk 50 miles but his mum managed to persuade him to walk an extra 50 before the end of February.

A JustGiving page was set up to help with fundraising and a target of £200 has been exceeded.

She said: "I know times are tough especially in January, so I wasn't expecting to hit our £200 target in days.

"While we are in lockdown and all the after school activities are cancelled, we will carry on walking.

"Isaac has mostly enjoyed it, he now have binoculars so he can go bird watching."