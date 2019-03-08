Search

Family home could be converted into home for people with learning disabilities

PUBLISHED: 13:21 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:21 27 August 2019

The bungalow on The Rosery in Mulbarton could be converted into a care home for people with learning disabilities. Photo: Google

The bungalow on The Rosery in Mulbarton could be converted into a care home for people with learning disabilities. Photo: Google

A couple is on a mission to transform an ordinary home into a support centre for people with learning disabilities and substance abuse issues.

The application to convert the house on The Rosery in Mulbarton was submitted to South Norfolk Council last month, following a successful bid to change the bungalow from a residential property to a care home.

The latest application is seeking permission to extend the house to facilitate the care of disabled residents.

Jochen Self, a 48 year-old security guard and director of Red Oaks Care Ltd is behind the home and currently lives in the proposed site of the new home.

The care company was launched at the end of February and offers residential care activities for learning difficulties, mental health and substance abuse.

If approved, the Mulbarton home would be extended across two floors, with three additional bedrooms and a sun room built upstairs.

