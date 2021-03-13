Mother and daughter support each other to lose nine stone
- Credit: Submitted
A mother and daughter have lost a combined nine stone of weight after supporting one another down the “long road” to healthier living.
Dereham mum-of-two Becky Abram, 47, decided to lose some of her 16st 6lbs of weight after seeing an unflattering photo of herself and experiencing severe back-pain.
Ms Abram, a hairdresser, began eating more healthily and took up running. In three years, she’d lost six stone, dropped from dress size 20 to 10, and became a WeightWatchers coach.
Her mother Janette then joined her programme, and lost three stone.
“I’d been trying to get her to join, and when I became a coach, she said: 'I’ll just come along for a few weeks,’ but then she got into it!” said Mrs Abram, adding that they’d been able to support each in making healthier choices.
You may also want to watch:
“It’s about building up in stages, and taking each step at a time,” she said.
“I say that to my members: take each day as it comes. The journey is a long road, and sometimes you have to take a diversion, but you come back on the right road eventually.”
Most Read
- 1 Transformation of former Mercy nightclub set to begin
- 2 Person dies after incident near town bus station
- 3 Eleven Norfolk schools send pupils home to isolate in first week back
- 4 Anger as hundreds of trees chopped along A47
- 5 Driver thought car due to scrapped was 'safe and roadworthy'
- 6 Stunning 'Grand Designs' home with indoor pond is for sale for £1.8m
- 7 Dog walker, 12, and pet attacked by off-lead dog
- 8 National League relegation and promotion issues agreed
- 9 Name for new £12.7 million leisure centre revealed
- 10 Fire at popular pub causes 'major damage'