Mother and daughter support each other to lose nine stone



Noah Vickers

Published: 4:40 PM March 13, 2021   
Janette and Becky Abrams

Mother Janette and daughter Becky Abrams, pictured after losing nine stone between them. - Credit: Submitted

A mother and daughter have lost a combined nine stone of weight after supporting one another down the “long road” to healthier living.  

Dereham mum-of-two Becky Abram, 47, decided to lose some of her 16st 6lbs of weight after seeing an unflattering photo of herself and experiencing severe back-pain. 

Ms Abram, a hairdresser, began eating more healthily and took up running. In three years, she’d lost six stone, dropped from dress size 20 to 10, and became a WeightWatchers coach. 

Becky Abram and Janette

Before: Becky and her mother Janette, pictured several years ago and before their nine stone weight loss. - Credit: Submitted

Her mother Janette then joined her programme, and lost three stone.

“I’d been trying to get her to join, and when I became a coach, she said: 'I’ll just come along for a few weeks,’ but then she got into it!” said Mrs Abram, adding that they’d been able to support each in making healthier choices.



“It’s about building up in stages, and taking each step at a time,” she said. 

Becky Abram and mother Janette

Becky Abram, pictured with her target weight congratulations certificate and her mother Janette - Credit: Submitted

“I say that to my members: take each day as it comes. The journey is a long road, and sometimes you have to take a diversion, but you come back on the right road eventually.”

Health
People
Dereham News





