Estate agent makes thoughtful donation to 'amazing' NHS heroes

Thomas Chapman

Published: 4:53 PM May 14, 2021   
An estate agent has shown its appreciation for NHS heroes by donating fruit hampers to staff at Norfolk's largest hospital.

Donations from Millbanks, in Attleborough, to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) were made over the course of this week.

The thoughtful gesture coincided with International Nurses Day, which took place on Wednesday, May 12.

Millbanks was determined to show appreciation for the sacrifices made and hard work put in by nurses and other medical staff throughout the pandemic. 

Tony Beales, owner of the Exchange Street agency, said: "We know first hand about the fantastic work our NHS staff have done and continue to do.

"Earlier this year, during the height of the pandemic, we worked with Easters of Norwich to deliver fruit and cheer up staff at the hospital.

"It seemed fitting to do it again to show our gratitude. It’s our small way of saying thank you to these amazing people.”

