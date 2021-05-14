Estate agent makes thoughtful donation to 'amazing' NHS heroes
- Credit: Courtesy of Millbanks
An estate agent has shown its appreciation for NHS heroes by donating fruit hampers to staff at Norfolk's largest hospital.
Donations from Millbanks, in Attleborough, to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) were made over the course of this week.
The thoughtful gesture coincided with International Nurses Day, which took place on Wednesday, May 12.
Millbanks was determined to show appreciation for the sacrifices made and hard work put in by nurses and other medical staff throughout the pandemic.
Tony Beales, owner of the Exchange Street agency, said: "We know first hand about the fantastic work our NHS staff have done and continue to do.
"Earlier this year, during the height of the pandemic, we worked with Easters of Norwich to deliver fruit and cheer up staff at the hospital.
"It seemed fitting to do it again to show our gratitude. It’s our small way of saying thank you to these amazing people.”
Most Read
- 1 'Very small' number of Indian Covid variant cases in Norfolk
- 2 Tax inspectors probe 240 furlough fraud cases in Norfolk and Suffolk
- 3 Six North Norfolk beaches awarded blue flag status for summer 2021
- 4 Norfolk campsite voted third best in UK
- 5 Lorry driver admits causing deaths of two people in A47 crash
- 6 Social distancing stops fish and chip shop's restaurant opening on May 17
- 7 Norfolk lorry drivers clocked for nearly 200 traffic offences in three days
- 8 Indian variant could hamper roadmap, Norfolk health expert says
- 9 Owners of popular street food van open café bistro in Norwich
- 10 City step up Skipp Spurs chase