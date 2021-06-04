News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Pfizer Covid vaccine approved for 12 to 15-year-olds

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 11:36 AM June 4, 2021   
approved the use of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in 12 to 15-year-olds.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved the use of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in 12 to 15-year-olds. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The UK has given approval for the vaccination of 12 to 15-year-olds using the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

The vaccine has been approved by The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) following a review of safety and effectiveness in that age group.

MHRA chief executive Dr June Raine said: "We have carefully reviewed clinical trial data in children aged 12 to 15 years and have concluded that the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective in this age group and that the benefits of this vaccine outweigh any risk.

"We have in place a comprehensive safety surveillance strategy for monitoring the safety of all UK-approved Covid-19 vaccines and this surveillance will include the 12- to 15-year age group.

"No extension to an authorisation would be approved unless the expected standards of safety, quality and effectiveness have been met.

You may also want to watch:

"It will now be for the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) to advise on whether this age group will be vaccinated as part of the deployment programme."

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk cottage up for sale - but you can't move in
  2. 2 Van spotted on A47 with 'sickening' image of tied-up woman
  3. 3 Helicopter in near-miss with four RAF F-35s over Norfolk
  1. 4 New flight route from Norwich to Barbados for £431 revealed
  2. 5 11 of the best fish and chip shops in Norfolk
  3. 6 Police abandon chase as car carrying three teens hits 120mph
  4. 7 Fire crews battling shop blaze in Great Yarmouth
  5. 8 Sisters jailed for 'mean offences' against vulnerable victims
  6. 9 Drone footage of seven-hour fire which caused 'extensive damage' to shop
  7. 10 Sinkhole opens up again on city street plagued by collapses
Coronavirus
Worldwide

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Petrol station at Tesco, Harford Bridge, Norwich.Photo: Bill DarnellCopy: For: EDPArchant Â©

Woman cut out of Peugeot after flipping car at Tesco petrol station

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Custody suites across Essex have had toilets replaced in them. Photo: PA Wire

Volunteers wanted - to be locked up in a Norfolk police cell

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
A crack addict lights up his pipe in December 2020 in a stairwell in Ebenezer Place, Norwich

Investigations

Watch the moment a crack addict lights up his pipe outside family home

Joel Adams

person
Pretty brick and flint cottage with wisteria growing along it, two pergolas and large green lawn

Pretty flint cottage in Norfolk 'ghost' village is for sale

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus