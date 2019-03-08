Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'We are really excited about this series of events': High profile campaigners to share their stories

PUBLISHED: 14:53 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:02 22 May 2019

Tod Sullivan at the inaugural Lowestoft Conference. Photo: Charlie Ketchen.

Tod Sullivan at the inaugural Lowestoft Conference. Photo: Charlie Ketchen.

Archant

An innovative conference is set to return as a host of high profile campaigners share their experiences at a mental health event next month.

Keynote speaker at the Lowestoft Conference is Asha Iqbal – an award winning activist, who raises awareness about the impacts of ‘honour’ based violence, with a focus on mental health. Picture: Asha IqbalKeynote speaker at the Lowestoft Conference is Asha Iqbal – an award winning activist, who raises awareness about the impacts of ‘honour’ based violence, with a focus on mental health. Picture: Asha Iqbal

Organised by Feedback Mental Health and Tod Sullivan - Lowestoft's mental health ambassador - the free event will feature inspiring talks from national and local campaigners, who will share their own stories surrounding bereavement and loss.

And after the success of the inaugural Lowestoft Conference last year, further conferences are planned this year in Beccles, Attleborough and Norwich ahead of the main event.

Josh Connolly at the inaugural Lowestoft Conference. Photo Charlie Ketchen.Josh Connolly at the inaugural Lowestoft Conference. Photo Charlie Ketchen.

Shedding the Light on Bereavement and Loss is the focus for the Lowestoft Conference 2019, which takes place at Lowestoft Town FC headquarters Love Road on June 8, from 10am to 3pm.

Mr Sullivan will host and support the event as well as sharing his Winston Churchill Memorial Trust UK learning - having studied mental health approaches across the USA.

Dan Biddle tells his story at the inaugural Lowestoft Conference. Photo: Charlie Ketchen.Dan Biddle tells his story at the inaugural Lowestoft Conference. Photo: Charlie Ketchen.

Mr Sullivan said: "Last year was amazing, and we are delighted to announce that The Lowestoft Conference is back on June 8.

"This year, we will hear from people with lived experience of bereavement and loss.

"Our annual conference - now one of the largest in the UK - features some great speakers including Asha Iqbal, Dan Biddle, Josh Connolly as well as others."

You may also want to watch:

Keynote speaker at the Lowestoft Conference is Asha Iqbal - an award winning activist, who raises awareness about the impacts of 'honour' based violence, with a focus on mental health.

A public speaker and founder of the mental health organisation Generation Reform, her posts and videos reach huge audiences online, with consistent monthly engagement of two million on Twitter.

Other speakers include Dan Biddle - a survivor of the 7/7 terror attacks in London; public speaker and campaignerer Josh Connolly, who grew up the child of an alcoholic and Katherine Gilmartin, who will talk about her experiences with mental health and how she uses art to support herself and others.

Also speaking will be Sue Willgoss, from Lowestoft, who launched #LiftLoudForDanny - raising thousands of pounds and awareness of suicide, mental health, and autism; and Ivan Humble, from Lowestoft, who campaigns across Europe tackling radicalisation and the misrepresentation of a variety of faiths.

Prior to that, a rnagte of speakers will take at the Norwich mental health conference - Shedding the Light on Loneliness and Isolation - as it is held at The Open in Norwich on June 6 from 10am to 3pm.

From 6pm to 9pm on June 6, the Attleborough community meeting and conference - Shedding the Light on Loneliness, Isolation, and Suicide - will be held with speakers at Attleborough snooker centre.

On June 7, from 2pm to 4pm, the Beccles community meeting and conference - Shedding the Light on Bereavement and Loss - will hear from key speakers at the station community rooms in Beccles.

And from 6pm to 9pm on June 7 a discussion and reunion remembering the Lowestoft Conference will be held at Sam's Café in Lowestoft with a range of speakers.

Mr Sullivan added: "We are really excited about this series of events - I genuinely think it's one of the most exciting and largest series of mental health events ever held."

With events free, it is essential to book a ticket. Visit www.feedbackhealth.co.uk for ticket details.

Most Read

Tree falls on lorry on busy Norfolk road

Screengrabs from dashcam footage showing a tree which fell on a lorry on at A140 at Hainford. Photo: Daniel Nicholls

New A140 services open but missing McDonald’s

The new BP service station at the A140/A143 junction at Scole has opened to customers after six months of construction. Picture: Simon Parkin

Norwich nightclub owners banned as directors over unpaid rates

Dawn and Steve Peri were banned by the Insolvency Service from being directors of any companies for four years. Photo: Archant/Peri Family

M&S to close Simply Food stores – after new one just opens on A140

Marks & Spencer in Norwich. Pic: Archant.

12 weeks of road closures to make roundabout safer for cyclists

City Councillors and residents at the Fiveways roundabout in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

Most Read

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Controversial new system for parking charges comes into force at hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Motorists using a private car park at the hospital will now have to pay for their parking up front. Picture: NNUH

Man stabbed on footpath in Norwich

Children’s play park next to path between Sunny Hill and Netherwood Green where man stabbed

First passengers set to take 90 minute train from Norwich to London

The first of Greater Anglias brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler, arrived in Norwich in February. Photo: Greater Anglia

Tributes for man who died after car crashed through bridge wall

Floral tributes have been left at the scene of the fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tree falls on lorry on busy Norfolk road

Screengrabs from dashcam footage showing a tree which fell on a lorry on at A140 at Hainford. Photo: Daniel Nicholls

M&S to close Simply Food stores – after new one just opens on A140

Marks & Spencer in Norwich. Pic: Archant.

Man filmed smashing up car reveals story behind shocking video

Footage captured the moment a man smashed the windscreen of a car stopped at traffic lights. Photo: Submitted

‘I’ve worked my socks off there’: teaching assistant jobs axed at two schools

Angel Road Junior School in Norwich, part of the Diversa Multi Academy Trust. Teaching assistants at the school and at Angel Road Infant have been made redundant. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Young climate change warriors meet with councillors at City Hall

A group of young climate change activists presented handwritten letters about the state of our enviroment to City Hall. Pictured here with Green councillors Jamie Osborn and Lesley Grahame and Labour councillors Ian Stutley, Kevin Maguire and Marion Maxwell. Picture: Ella Wilkinson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists