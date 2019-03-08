'We are really excited about this series of events': High profile campaigners to share their stories

An innovative conference is set to return as a host of high profile campaigners share their experiences at a mental health event next month.

Organised by Feedback Mental Health and Tod Sullivan - Lowestoft's mental health ambassador - the free event will feature inspiring talks from national and local campaigners, who will share their own stories surrounding bereavement and loss.

And after the success of the inaugural Lowestoft Conference last year, further conferences are planned this year in Beccles, Attleborough and Norwich ahead of the main event.

Shedding the Light on Bereavement and Loss is the focus for the Lowestoft Conference 2019, which takes place at Lowestoft Town FC headquarters Love Road on June 8, from 10am to 3pm.

Mr Sullivan will host and support the event as well as sharing his Winston Churchill Memorial Trust UK learning - having studied mental health approaches across the USA.

Mr Sullivan said: "Last year was amazing, and we are delighted to announce that The Lowestoft Conference is back on June 8.

"This year, we will hear from people with lived experience of bereavement and loss.

"Our annual conference - now one of the largest in the UK - features some great speakers including Asha Iqbal, Dan Biddle, Josh Connolly as well as others."

Keynote speaker at the Lowestoft Conference is Asha Iqbal - an award winning activist, who raises awareness about the impacts of 'honour' based violence, with a focus on mental health.

A public speaker and founder of the mental health organisation Generation Reform, her posts and videos reach huge audiences online, with consistent monthly engagement of two million on Twitter.

Other speakers include Dan Biddle - a survivor of the 7/7 terror attacks in London; public speaker and campaignerer Josh Connolly, who grew up the child of an alcoholic and Katherine Gilmartin, who will talk about her experiences with mental health and how she uses art to support herself and others.

Also speaking will be Sue Willgoss, from Lowestoft, who launched #LiftLoudForDanny - raising thousands of pounds and awareness of suicide, mental health, and autism; and Ivan Humble, from Lowestoft, who campaigns across Europe tackling radicalisation and the misrepresentation of a variety of faiths.

Prior to that, a rnagte of speakers will take at the Norwich mental health conference - Shedding the Light on Loneliness and Isolation - as it is held at The Open in Norwich on June 6 from 10am to 3pm.

From 6pm to 9pm on June 6, the Attleborough community meeting and conference - Shedding the Light on Loneliness, Isolation, and Suicide - will be held with speakers at Attleborough snooker centre.

On June 7, from 2pm to 4pm, the Beccles community meeting and conference - Shedding the Light on Bereavement and Loss - will hear from key speakers at the station community rooms in Beccles.

And from 6pm to 9pm on June 7 a discussion and reunion remembering the Lowestoft Conference will be held at Sam's Café in Lowestoft with a range of speakers.

Mr Sullivan added: "We are really excited about this series of events - I genuinely think it's one of the most exciting and largest series of mental health events ever held."

With events free, it is essential to book a ticket. Visit www.feedbackhealth.co.uk for ticket details.