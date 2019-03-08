Lifting loud for Danny Willgoss: Men's wellbeing and mental health conference to be held

Daniel Willgoss, who died suddenly in June last year. Picture: Willgoss Family Archant

A conference featuring talks from a number of key speakers is set to be held in memory of a much-loved gym owner.

#liftloudfordanny are holding a men's wellbeing conference in memory of Danny on Tuesday 11th June 10am - 3pm at Lowestoft Town Football Club. Anyone wishing to have an info stall at the event please email me at liftloudfordanny@gmail.com

Book tickets at:https://t.co/fqhlEqOk4E — Sue Willgoss (@SuzieJaye) June 4, 2019

Approaching the first anniversary of the tragic death of powerlifter Daniel Willgoss, an event will be held next week to raise awareness of mental health difficulties.

The 25-year-old, from Lowestoft, lost his battle with mental ill health in June last year.

Sue Willgoss, mother of Daniel Willgoss, launched the #LiftLoudForDanny campaign.

Since August last year, his mum Sue Willgoss has been a campaigning force for improving mental health services.

By launching the #LiftLoudForDanny campaign, she has raised awareness of mental health difficulties and is keen to improve crisis response and support as well as improve access to appropriate support.

And next week, during Men's Health Week and the week leading up to the first anniversary of Daniel's death, the campaign is holding a conference in his memory.

The men's wellbeing conference takes place on Tuesday, June 11 from 10am to 3pm at Lowestoft Town FC headquarters in Love Road.

Event organisers said: "Come along to our free event to hear speakers that include those with lived experience, professionals and others involved in men's wellbeing.

"The aim is to raise awareness of men's wellbeing as we know men often find it difficult to talk about or seek help for their own mental health difficulties."

Speakers will include: Sue Willgoss, Danny's mum and founder of #LiftLoudForDanny; Gabriel Abostie, NSFT Men's Wellbeing Lead; Tod Sullivan, Mental Health Ambassador; Dave Thomas, talking about his experiences and Tim Allard, Development Manager for MenscCraft.

Book tickets for this free event via www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/liftloudfordanny-mens-wellbeing-and-mental-health-conference-tickets-62924669380?utm_term=eventurl_text

