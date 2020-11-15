Search

Advanced search

Search for shed launched as mental health need soars

15 November, 2020 - 06:30
Ray Winder, chairman of the North Walsham Men's Sheds, which are appealing for a new home in the town. With Ray are some of the items the group has made. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ray Winder, chairman of the North Walsham Men's Sheds, which are appealing for a new home in the town. With Ray are some of the items the group has made. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2020

Making friends and taking up a hobby can do wonders for mental health, but a group set up with those things in mind has sadly found itself homeless.

Ray Winder, chairman of the North Walsham Men's Sheds, which are appealing for a new home in the town. With Ray are some of the items the group has made. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRay Winder, chairman of the North Walsham Men's Sheds, which are appealing for a new home in the town. With Ray are some of the items the group has made. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The search is on for a new premises for the North Walsham Men’s Shed, after the group had to leave their former base at the back of the White Swan pub in Church Street in March.

Ray Winder, the group’s chairman, said the Men’s Shed could help a lot of people struggling with loneliness and isolation because of the pandemic, but doing so was impossible while the group did not have a building to operate from.

Mr Winder, 57, said: “It’s something that’s needed more than ever. Even if you’ve got no DIY skills whatsoever you can come along, have a cup of tea or coffee and build new friendships.

“Within a few days or weeks people often end up getting involved in some project and picking up new skills as well.”

Ray Winder, chairman of the North Walsham Men's Sheds, which are appealing for a new home in the town. With Ray are some of the items the group has made. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRay Winder, chairman of the North Walsham Men's Sheds, which are appealing for a new home in the town. With Ray are some of the items the group has made. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The North Walsham shed started about two years ago and there are 24 such groups across Norfolk, with another eight in development.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Winder said they were able to pay rent for a suitable venue, and his eventual goal was for somewhere with two areas - one for hands-on jobs such as woodworking - done with the shed’s stock of donated tools - and another space where people could learn new computer skills.

Men’s Sheds started in Australia in the 1990s - with part of the idea being that men of retirement age found it more difficult than women to make new friends.

The North Walsham group welcomes women as well as men.

Projects members have completed included making an advent candle holder for the town’s parish church, painting a beach hut in Cromer, upcycling chairs and kitchen furniture and making an oak table which is being used in a church in Bacton.

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker is helping with the search, and said a new base for the group could make a huge difference for mental health in the town.

He said: “It’s fantastic to see the energy and passion that they’ve got.”

Anyone who can help can contact the group by email at nwmensshed@gmail.com, or visit www.northwalshamcommunityshop.org.uk/local-groups/north-walsham-mens-shed for more information.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police and Coastguard searching for missing windsurfer

Hunstanton Beach, where police have been searching for a missing man.Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Record number of coronavirus cases in Norfolk - but county still well below national average

Great Yarmouth has the highest rate of coronavirus in Norfolk, Public Health England figrues show. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Coronavirus cases confirmed at Norfolk school

Coronavirus cases have been confirmed at Taverham High School. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

DPD driver gets stuck on farmer’s field

The DPD driver had to be rescued by a tractor. Photo: Carole Gidney

Did you know about these deserted villages in Norfolk?

Tottington was knocked down to make way for the army's training ground. Picture: SONYA BROWN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Covid fines for five people in a car driving from Suffolk to Norwich

Norfolk Police's temporary assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth has urged the public to help protect each other during the second coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police and Coastguard searching for missing windsurfer

Hunstanton Beach, where police have been searching for a missing man.Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Record number of coronavirus cases in Norfolk - but county still well below national average

Great Yarmouth has the highest rate of coronavirus in Norfolk, Public Health England figrues show. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Coronavirus cases confirmed at Norfolk school

Coronavirus cases have been confirmed at Taverham High School. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘It was intense’ - How tourism bosses in Norwich fared amid staycation boom

Nick Hanington and Chantal Verlinden have re-opened the Elm Hill pontoon for canoe rental business Pub and Paddle. Picture: Nick Butcher

Extra £1.5m to support homeless people helped with housing during Covid lockdown

Norwich City Council has been awarded more than £1.5m to help prevent rough sleeping. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY