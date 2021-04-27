Large-scale vaccination centre set to open in Great Yarmouth

Video

Market Gates Shopping Centre, in Great Yarmouth, is set to become a large-scale Covid vaccination centre - Credit: Archant

A mass Covid vaccination centre is set to open in Great Yarmouth.

Jabs will be offered to eligible patients at the coastal town's Market Gates Shopping Centre from Thursday (April 29).

A coronavirus vaccine being administered at Castle Quarter in Norwich - Credit: Danielle Booden

The site provides an additional option to the existing large-scale venues which are already delivering vaccines in Norwich, Attleborough, King's Lynn, North Walsham, Harleston, Lowestoft and Downham Market.

Smaller, GP-led hubs and the area's hospitals have also been administering injections to priority groups since December.

The launch of a new centre comes as people aged 42 and over begin being invited for jabs, with latest figures showing more than two thirds of 45 to 49-year-olds have already had their first doses.

Preparations at Market Gates have been overseen by health officials from the James Paget University Hospital (JPUH), in Gorleston.

Paul Morris, director of nursing at JPUH, said: "It’s more than four months since we opened the vaccination hub at our hospital, which has played a key role in the local effort to deliver vaccinations to both NHS staff and priority groups.

“With the opening of the new centre we are not only increasing vaccination capacity, but also delivering this vital service from an easily accessible town centre site."

Paul Morris, director of nursing at James Paget University Hospital - Credit: Archant

The Paget has worked in partnership with East Norfolk Medical Practice to set up and staff the new site, with support from Norfolk and Waveney CCG, Great Yarmouth Borough Council and the shopping centre itself.

Melanie Craig, chief executive of the CCG, which has been leading the local rollout, added: "The vaccination programme in Norfolk and Waveney continues to go really well, with almost a quarter of adults having now received their second doses.

"NHS staff and volunteers across our area are doing the most incredible job and I would like to pay tribute to every single person playing a part in the largest vaccination drive in our history."

Melanie Craig, chief executive of Norfolk and Waveney CCG - Credit: Archant

The Market Gates vaccination centre is only available to people in priority groups.

To book an appointment, visit the national booking service via nhs.uk/covid-vaccination or call 119 between 7am and 11pm.

Slots this week are available from 11am to 7.30pm on Thursday and Friday, or from 9am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Market Gates Shopping Centre in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Archant



