Animated maps show rise and fall of coronavirus in your area

PUBLISHED: 10:48 23 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:16 23 October 2020

The number of coronavirus cases across Norfolk is continuing to rise. Picture: Sonya Duncan

These interactive maps are perhaps the best demonstration yet of the impact of coronavirus on England throughout 2020.

The graphics show the rise and fall of Covid-19 cases since March, with one showing the rate per 100,000 people in each local authority area.

The other offers a far more detailed perspective on the number of positive test results in more specific locations.

Both maps allow users to zoom in on their towns or villages, and show the arrival of the virus in March, the effect of national lockdown and the arrival of a second wave.

Latest figures from Public Health for the seven days up to October 17 show the number of coronavirus cases in Norwich at 108.8 per 100,000 people, compared to 92.5 up to October 10.

The rate of infection has also grown in Great Yarmouth, with 90.6 cases per 100,000 compared to 67.4.

