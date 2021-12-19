Fears raised over impact of mandatory vaccines for health workers

Fears have been raised that the decision to make vaccinations mandatory for frontline health workers could risk doing “more harm than good” - Credit: PA

Fears have been raised that making Covid vaccinations mandatory for frontline health workers could risk doing “more harm than good” and see skilled staff leave the NHS.

The government has introduced the measure along with a raft of other actions designed to curb the virus' spread - but it will not come into effect until April 1.

The policy has proven controversial with several medical bodies, which have warned that while they urge health workers to take the jab, making it compulsory could risk an exodus among staff members who refuse to do so.

Every MP in Norfolk and Waveney voted for the policy, with the exception of Labour MP for Norwich South Clive Lewis who tweeted that the measure “goes against the evidence”.

I just voted FOR enhanced face mask requirements .

But AGAINST enforced vax of #NHS staff & #VaccinePassports. The latter is the thin edge of the wedge with this authoritarian Govt & the former goes against the evidence. NHS staff are not the problem. This Govt is — Clive Lewis MP (@labourlewis) December 14, 2021

Sasha Savage, a local Unison representative, said: “Forcing health staff to get their shots risks doing more harm than good at a time when we’re more reliant upon the NHS than ever.

“While vaccination rates in the NHS are already high, we can’t afford to see more trained, skilled staff leaving the health service.

“The persuasive, encouraging approach to vaccine take-up was working and should've been given more time to achieve results.”

The Royal College of Nursing has said the government and employers must use the time until the measure comes in “to continue to engage with the small minority who have chosen not to have the vaccine".

A survey by the British Dental Association has shown that more than 30pc of dentists believe dental nurses at their practices will leave as a result of the mandate, with 14pc of dentists saying they themselves were likely or extremely likely to quit.

Conservative MP for North Norfolk Duncan Baker said: “I have always supported freedom of choice in the overriding majority of settings. And I do not support mandatory vaccination for the general public.

“However, I have supported this measure in order to work in high-risk settings, such as in our NHS or as a social care worker.

“These are exceptional circumstances where I firmly believe the safety of the sick, elderly and vulnerable simply must come first.

“We cannot risk a surge of infections into these environments and it is only sensible to make these precautions.”