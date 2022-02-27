Football raising its game for men's wellbeing

Action on the pitch at the Man V Fat charity football tournament at Lynnsport - Credit: Chris Bishop

Football is raising its game when it comes to men's wellbeing.

More than 120 players took part in a charity tournament organised by Man V Fat, which uses soccer to help those who wish to slim.

The event at Lynnsport, in King's Lynn, was in aid of the 8:56 Foundation, which was set up last summer to break down the stigma surrounding men talking about their mental health.

Lee Calton, pictured running the London Marathon for the Motor Neurone Disease Association - Credit: Picture supplied by the Calton family

It was formed by friends of Lee Calton, a popular King's Lynn Town FC fan, who was found dead at his home in the town on April 17, 2021, after becoming depressed at the impact lockdown was having on his business.

Teams from Cambridge, Grimsby, Boston, the 8:56 Foundation and King's Lynn took to the pitch for the seven-a-side tournament, which was sponsored by Charmed Interiors and looked set to raise more than £1,200 for the foundation.

Chairman Matt Oakes said the group, named after the train Mr Calton and friends would take to away matches, hoped to raise awareness and funds for counsellors.

Action on the pitch at the Man V Fat tournament at Lynnsport - Credit: Chris Bishop

"We're going through the Charity Commission to become a charity," he said. "Once we've become a charity, we'll be able to do much more."

Man V Fat has a mental health first aider at its weekly Friday night sessions at Lynnsport.

Foundation assistant secretary Phil Yates said: "It's something were looking to promote with the football community.

The 8.56 Foundation fielded two teams for the Man V Fat tournament, which was organised to raise funds towards its work - Credit: Chris Bishop

"They have compulsory first aiders at games, we're going to promote having compulsory mental health first aiders."

Man V Fat has 127 leagues across the country. Ten teams take part in Lynn, with players' pitch fees paid by Norfolk County Council.

Lynn coach Dean Bax said: "All through the sport, you're beginning to get guys talking about their mental health, talking about their weight.

From left, Mark Bromfield, from the 8:58 Foundation, Phil Yates from the foundation, Man V Fat coach Dean Bax, Matt Oakes and Ian Prentice from the foundation - Credit: Chris Bishop

"Get a bunch of blokes together and they start talking, the football just brings people together."

Team members are weighed before each weekly match.

Player Dave said: "I've lost 11.5kg over 14 weeks, I've gone down from 144 to 133kg. I tried dieting but I had no incentive until I started this.

"If you don't lose weight, you let your team-mates down."

If you need help or support, contact the Samaritans on 116 123 or Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline on 0808 196 3494 both 24/7.







