Search

Advanced search

Man buys police officer’s meal in act of kindness

PUBLISHED: 07:36 05 April 2020 | UPDATED: 07:36 05 April 2020

Police officers on patrol in Norwich. Photo: Luke Powell

Police officers on patrol in Norwich. Photo: Luke Powell

Archant

Members of the public have been showing their appreciation to police officers out on patrol by applauding them and buying them food.

A police officer has thanked a man after he anonymously paid for his meal in a supermarket on Saturday evening.

You may also want to watch:

Sharing the positive story on Twitter, Norwich police tweeted: “An on duty uniformed officer wishes to thank the unknown gentleman and staff at Lidl today as the gentleman paid for the officer’s meal and wouldn’t take no for an answer.

“Staff gifted a number of packets of biscuits to the station. This support means a lot.”

Earlier in the day officers patrolling the city’s parks were greeted by applause from members of the public, who were happy to see the officers out and about.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Nine things that may never be the same again

British Airways aircraft parked up at Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘We’re desperate’: Firm producing masks for key workers begs for support

Making face visors at Panel Graphic. Picture: Panel Graphic

Eight more coronavirus deaths in Norfolk as UK death toll jumps by 708

Hospitals in Norfolk have recorded more coronavirus related deaths. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Fond memories shared of village’s waving man

George Martin, who used to sit on the side of Fakenham Road in Taverham and wave at passers by. Picture; Layla Howe

WATCH: Market towns empty as people adhere to lockdown

Quiet streets during the Coronavirus lockdown in Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer wins first round in council battle over neighbour’s home

Claudia Schiffer and husband Matthew Vaughn. Pic: Myung Jung Kim/PA/Archant library

Major incident on waterfront

Police, firefighters, ambulances and coastguard seal off South Quay in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Details of almost 30 people arrested in Norfolk following lockdown

Cromer police Pc Joey Mezzetti, left, and PC Cameron Askew, check the closed play park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Q&A: How you will be paid by government and where to find other financial support

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street, London, where he announced a £330bn package to help businesses during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Matt Dunham/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Eight more coronavirus deaths in Norfolk as UK death toll jumps by 708

Hospitals in Norfolk have recorded more coronavirus related deaths. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

51 businesses delivering to your door in mid and north Norfolk

CC Wells market stall in Dereham's town centre. Picture: Ian Burt

Meet the man playing piano for 24 hours to raise money for mental health

The performance will be streamed on Twitch and Mr Johnson hopes to raise £500 for Mind mental health. Picture: Josh Johnson

Norwich Cathedral to go digital throughout Holy Week and Easter

Norwich Cathedral in the Spring. Photograph: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith

Coronavirus: How supermarkets are tackling online shopping chaos

Shoppers at Sainsbury's on Pound Lane, Thorpe St. Andrew_19/03/2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise
Drive 24