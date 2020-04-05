Man buys police officer’s meal in act of kindness
PUBLISHED: 07:36 05 April 2020 | UPDATED: 07:36 05 April 2020
Archant
Members of the public have been showing their appreciation to police officers out on patrol by applauding them and buying them food.
A police officer has thanked a man after he anonymously paid for his meal in a supermarket on Saturday evening.
Sharing the positive story on Twitter, Norwich police tweeted: “An on duty uniformed officer wishes to thank the unknown gentleman and staff at Lidl today as the gentleman paid for the officer’s meal and wouldn’t take no for an answer.
“Staff gifted a number of packets of biscuits to the station. This support means a lot.”
Earlier in the day officers patrolling the city’s parks were greeted by applause from members of the public, who were happy to see the officers out and about.