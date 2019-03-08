Search

Advanced search

'I see the angel and the devil': Teenager shares her reality of mental health

PUBLISHED: 13:12 14 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:13 14 September 2019

Leanne Gibbs has been detailing her struggle with mental ill health through her two blogs. Picture: Contributed by Leanne Gibbs

Leanne Gibbs has been detailing her struggle with mental ill health through her two blogs. Picture: Contributed by Leanne Gibbs

Archant

A young woman has spoken of her harrowing experience with depression, attempted suicide and psychotic episodes to show the stark reality of mental ill health.

Since last year, Leanne Gibbs has been detailing her struggle with mental ill health through her two blogs Storms Don't Last Forever and Mental Health Blog 2.

The 19-year-old talks about her experiences with various medications and mental health services, hallucinations and voices as well as recollections of her stints in hospital.

Miss Gibbs, who lives in Lowestoft, started the blog to share her battle and quash stigmas of the mental health.

She said: "I decided to do something for May mental health awareness month. I thought it would be a great to spread awareness of mental health."

The teenager said her battle began in her final year of school.

"I was coming home from school just locking myself away in my bedroom from everyone, not going out socialising like I use to," she said.

You may also want to watch:

At that point, she said she started self-harming and spiralled out of control, until her friends and family intervened and sought professional help.

"It wasn't a healthy way of coping and at this point I started to hear voices as well as suicidal thoughts.

"The voices can be nice one day and then another day they can be horrid and very demanding. I hear just over three voices I don't recognise them, but I see two of them - the angel and the devil," she said.

The teenager said she shared her personal experiences, such as hearing voices and having psychotic break downs, because many people are not comfortable to talk about it.

"I wanted to show people who are experiencing hearing voices, to tell them it's okay, to talk about it - it's nothing to be ashamed of or embarrassed about."

Now, Miss Gibbs runs an online mental health support group as well as a positivity Facebook page named The Storms Don't Last Forever.

"My advice for individuals who are going through the similar mental health conditions such as hallucinations or suicidal thoughts is please, please reach out to a friend, a family member or a professional."

The Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123.

Most Read

Work on new Wetherspoons pub to begin within weeks

Intitial interior designs for the new Wetherspoons pub that is being built on the site of the King's Head car park next to Diss Mere. Picture: Wetherspoons

‘We want it out in the open’ - concerns hidden gem Norwich bar could face closure

Jurnet's Bar hosts a music night every Friday. Photo: Nick Butcher

Bed bugs and a rat in the kitchen - the Norfolk seaside hotel even the owner thinks is an ‘eyesore’

The Sea Princess in North Drive where questions have been raised about quality Picture: Archant

Cyclist dies in crash on rural road

The cyclist died following a collision with a van on the B1077 Shelfanger Road, near Diss. Picture: Google

‘It is good for the town:’ New Italian restaurant to open in ‘prime location’

The former Tuttles Corner cafe. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Most Read

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘A huge sarcastic thank you’ - pub landlord hits out at real ale drinkers after failing to make beer guide

The Eaton Cottage whose Landlord is Philip Birchall. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Question Time is in Norwich tonight and this is who is on the panel

Question Time, presented by Fiona Bruce, will be broadcast from Norwich tonight. Photo: BBC/Richard Lewisohn

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

Owners appeal after being told to remove swimming pool and demolish home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. The occupants have appealed against an enforcement notice to demolish it. Pictures: David Bale

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Cyclist dies in crash on rural road

The cyclist died following a collision with a van on the B1077 Shelfanger Road, near Diss. Picture: Google

‘We want it out in the open’ - concerns hidden gem Norwich bar could face closure

Jurnet's Bar hosts a music night every Friday. Photo: Nick Butcher

Accident on bridge causing ‘traffic chaos’

Breydon Bridge in Great Yarmouth. Photo: George Ryan

BIG MATCH PREVIEW: Farke’s impassioned plea to City fans to upset the odds against Pep’s champions

Manchester City have an array of attacking talent Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Bed bugs and a rat in the kitchen - the Norfolk seaside hotel even the owner thinks is an ‘eyesore’

The Sea Princess in North Drive where questions have been raised about quality Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists