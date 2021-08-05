News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Covid-19 outbreak at hotel 'goes back to Latitude' - but guests not pinged

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 2:59 PM August 5, 2021   
The Covid testing station at the Premier Inn on Yarmouth Road, Lowestoft, after an outbreak followin

The Covid testing station at the Premier Inn on Yarmouth Road, Lowestoft, after an outbreak following Latitude. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The car park of a Lowestoft hotel has been transformed into a makeshift PCR test site following a coronavirus outbreak.

The Premier Inn, on Yarmouth Road, was informed of the results on Wednesday, with Suffolk County Council arriving on the scene to offer free testing from the car park the following morning.

A source at the hotel, who wished to remain anonymous, said the outbreak came after Latitude, where 40,000 festival-goers gathered at Henham Park last month.

The Covid testing station at the Premier Inn on Yarmouth Road, Lowestoft, after an outbreak followin

The Covid testing station at the Premier Inn on Yarmouth Road, Lowestoft, after an outbreak following Latitude. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

They said: "A lot of the crew were staying at the hotel and it came out on Wednesday that several members of the crew have now tested positive.

"The hotel is full at the minute with about 300 guests, and would have been full since the festival.

You may also want to watch:

"The council has put up a testing tent in the far corner of the car park, but no one is telling the guests who have already left in the last few days."

READ MORE: Latitude labelled 'Covid fest' by health boss as staff forced to isolate

A spokesperson for Premier Inn confirmed they had been notified by the NHS Covid response team after a "small number of departed guests", who checked out on August 2 and were all part of the same group, tested positive.

Most Read

  1. 1 New virus named after Norfolk village
  2. 2 'Vindicated at last' - Pension compensation on the horizon for WASPI women
  3. 3 Latitude labelled 'Covid fest' by health boss as staff forced to isolate
  1. 4 Holiday park bosses pay tribute to 'popular' worker murdered in Norfolk village
  2. 5 No club record bid from City for Armstrong
  3. 6 Driving instructor shares terrifying videos of NDR near misses
  4. 7 'Destination' fish and chip restaurant for sale
  5. 8 Eleven people taken to hospital after Banham Poultry chemical spill
  6. 9 New landlords hope to serve up Thai food in suburban pub
  7. 10 Full-back signs for Burnley after Canaries release

They said: "As per national guidelines, it is the responsibility of NHS Test and Trace to identify any close contacts they may have had.

"It would never be the job of the hotel or any other outlet for that matter to make direct contact, rather we might be asked to hand over guest details to the NHS for them to do so if needed.

The Covid testing station at the Premier Inn on Yarmouth Road, Lowestoft, after an outbreak followin

The Covid testing station at the Premier Inn on Yarmouth Road, Lowestoft, after an outbreak following Latitude. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"To date, we have not been asked to provide any guest details to the NHS for them to make any contacts at this hotel.

"This could be because hotels are unique environments, unlike supermarkets and retail environments with many hotel guests making extremely limited contact with others as people have their own rooms."

The spokesperson added they had made the site available for testing "as a goodwill gesture".

The Premier Inn on Yarmouth Road, Lowestoft. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Premier Inn on Yarmouth Road, Lowestoft. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

They said: "This was open to locals, team members and any guests who choose to do so - and we’re pleased to be able to support the national effort in this way."

Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A police officer stood at the front of a property on Middleton Crescent in New Costessey where two p

Norfolk Live

Brother and sister found dead in their home are named

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Cloud Nine's website gave the impression of a festival atmosphere but campers reported a lack of activities.

'It did not deliver': Glamping site vows to improve after guests hit out

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
A police officer stands by the alleyway cordon at the back of a property on Middleton Crescent in Ne

Revealed: Siblings' bodies were found after father's death

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Jamie Mason, aged 46, was last seen on Friday at a campsite in Waxham.

Norfolk Live

Body believed to be missing man found near Norfolk coast

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus