Covid-19 outbreak at hotel 'goes back to Latitude' - but guests not pinged

Published: 2:59 PM August 5, 2021

The Covid testing station at the Premier Inn on Yarmouth Road, Lowestoft, after an outbreak following Latitude. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The car park of a Lowestoft hotel has been transformed into a makeshift PCR test site following a coronavirus outbreak.

The Premier Inn, on Yarmouth Road, was informed of the results on Wednesday, with Suffolk County Council arriving on the scene to offer free testing from the car park the following morning.

A source at the hotel, who wished to remain anonymous, said the outbreak came after Latitude, where 40,000 festival-goers gathered at Henham Park last month.

The Covid testing station at the Premier Inn on Yarmouth Road, Lowestoft, after an outbreak following Latitude. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

They said: "A lot of the crew were staying at the hotel and it came out on Wednesday that several members of the crew have now tested positive.

"The hotel is full at the minute with about 300 guests, and would have been full since the festival.

You may also want to watch:

"The council has put up a testing tent in the far corner of the car park, but no one is telling the guests who have already left in the last few days."

READ MORE: Latitude labelled 'Covid fest' by health boss as staff forced to isolate

A spokesperson for Premier Inn confirmed they had been notified by the NHS Covid response team after a "small number of departed guests", who checked out on August 2 and were all part of the same group, tested positive.

They said: "As per national guidelines, it is the responsibility of NHS Test and Trace to identify any close contacts they may have had.

"It would never be the job of the hotel or any other outlet for that matter to make direct contact, rather we might be asked to hand over guest details to the NHS for them to do so if needed.

The Covid testing station at the Premier Inn on Yarmouth Road, Lowestoft, after an outbreak following Latitude. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"To date, we have not been asked to provide any guest details to the NHS for them to make any contacts at this hotel.

"This could be because hotels are unique environments, unlike supermarkets and retail environments with many hotel guests making extremely limited contact with others as people have their own rooms."

The spokesperson added they had made the site available for testing "as a goodwill gesture".

The Premier Inn on Yarmouth Road, Lowestoft. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

They said: "This was open to locals, team members and any guests who choose to do so - and we’re pleased to be able to support the national effort in this way."