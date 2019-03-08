All day mental health event planned in town

Paul Hammond has embarked on a lifelong project to raise money and awareness for mental health organisations. Photo: Paul Hammond. Archant

An event will take place this weekend to raise funds and awareness on mental ill health in Lowestoft.

A host of musical talents, mental health campaigners and survivors will come to the town for Back 2 Life community fund this Saturday (June 29).

Paul Hammond, the local champion for Time to Change organised the gig on the town's high street.

Mr Hammond said: "The scheme is going from strength to strength we are now a registered charity and we will be holding a series of events this weekend with an all day music festival."

The music event will be held in front of WH Smiths in Lowestoft and is a fund rasing event for mental health within the community.

The seasoned DJ encouraged the community to "drop by and say hello".

"100 pc of funds raised go to the community fund," he said.

For more information, visit the Back2Lifecommunityfund on Facebook.